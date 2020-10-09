Music industry Antti Tuisku met with Minister Annika Saarikko: “The slow response of the authorities will kill our industry”

On Friday, artist Antti Tuisku took a strong position on the coronavirus restrictions in his field.

Set the music industry met with the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikon in connection with the Korona plight in the (central) sector. The artist told about it Antti tuisku in its social media update.

“Thank you Annika Saarikko for the important meeting and the warm reception,” Tuisku described the meeting in her Instagram publication.

In addition to Tuisku, the Minister was met by the CEO of Music Finland Kaisa Rönkkö and a remote musician Paula Vesala.

Vesala has spoken out prominently for the event industry in recent months. He commented on the situation to HS during a demonstration in the industry in September.

Read more: Elastinen talks about the “emergency cry”, Olavi Uusivirta about the “distress”: This is how artists tell about the problems in the event industry

Tuisku said in his publication the topics of the meeting and the concerns of the industry. In his view, the so-called ecosystem of the sector is too poorly understood.

“In my case, for example, the Olympic Stadium concerts directly employ me and 650 people through the organizer,” Tuisku wrote.

“These people are empty-handed and in need of help.”

Tuisku stressed that the restart of the industry is slow. He said preparations for his own stadium concerts, scheduled for August, began 18 months before the concert date.

“The authorities’ slow response is killing our industry, and we can’t be under the pause button because every day costs money.”

Tuiskun the industry has shown that it is able and willing to organize events safely. In his publication, Tuisku also criticizes the media, for example in Seinäjoki in July Speeding Festival and said the sector has been ‘demonised’.

“The media gets their hands on a single image that calls into question the safety of the event and the industry as a whole. All the mainstream media in the kingdom write about this. When it turns out that no exposure has occurred, only one media bothers to write about this and fix it. ”

According to Tuisku, many musicians are currently considering changing the field. However, he mentioned in his publication that “everyone’s health is the most important thing to us”, so new innovations would be needed as solutions.

According to the Event Industry Association, an event industry interest group, layoffs and redundancies of permanent staff in the industry affect more than 10,000 employees.