Jthose who were gone and those who are coming
Whom we remember, whom we receive,
that we consider, that we don’t forget,
Who wear the brittle yesterday like scars
All who own, all who lose
Anyone who wanted advice from you
asked your forgiveness
Everyone is important! Everyone is important!
***
The dark sky remains from the night,
The war goes on, the children are growing!
And you give them love, because besides you
won’t anyone love her here
The sun rises higher and higher,
The medal reflects the rays of the sun.
And everything that carries you to this day
Will still carry you tomorrow!
Those who are silent and those who speak
The space above us stretches high and suffering,
The space must not remain threatening,
Love is what we all experience!
Think of all those who asked you
Those you bid farewell to
who arm you with strength and joy,
Which remain important and valuable to you!
Think of all those who are tormented
Time stops like a sick heart
Before you go, take one last drag
You have to wear all of that from now on!
The fury of winter and the rivers in March,
The old commandment to remain human
We will never forget all this
We live on for Ukraine!
The dark sky remains from the night,
The war goes on, the children are growing!
And you give them love, because besides you
Nobody here will love her!
In the morning the failure of the warm heart,
Of the night sky, a tree is lifted,
we got our air
So that we can breathe, so that we can speak.
***
