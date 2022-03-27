Jthose who were gone and those who are coming

Whom we remember, whom we receive,

that we consider, that we don’t forget,

Who wear the brittle yesterday like scars

All who own, all who lose

Anyone who wanted advice from you

asked your forgiveness

Everyone is important! Everyone is important!

***

The dark sky remains from the night,

The war goes on, the children are growing!

And you give them love, because besides you

won’t anyone love her here

The sun rises higher and higher,

The medal reflects the rays of the sun.

And everything that carries you to this day

Will still carry you tomorrow!

Those who are silent and those who speak

The space above us stretches high and suffering,

The space must not remain threatening,

Love is what we all experience!

Think of all those who asked you

Those you bid farewell to

who arm you with strength and joy,

Which remain important and valuable to you!

Think of all those who are tormented

Time stops like a sick heart

Before you go, take one last drag

You have to wear all of that from now on!

The fury of winter and the rivers in March,

The old commandment to remain human

We will never forget all this

We live on for Ukraine!

The dark sky remains from the night,

The war goes on, the children are growing!

And you give them love, because besides you

Nobody here will love her!

In the morning the failure of the warm heart,

Of the night sky, a tree is lifted,

we got our air

So that we can breathe, so that we can speak.







***

The dark sky remains from the night,

The war goes on, the children are growing!

And you give them love, because besides you

won’t anyone love her here

The sun rises higher and higher,

The medal reflects the rays of the sun.

And everything that carries you to this day

Will still carry you tomorrow!