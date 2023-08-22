Music | In Turku, people are happy about the new music hall, which will start to be built in the next few weeks: “This will be one of the best in the world”

Musiikkitalo Fuuga is scheduled to be completed in late spring 2026.

Turku The city council gave its final approval to the Turku music hall Fuuga at its meeting on Monday. The preparatory construction work for the music hall will start in the next few weeks.

The building will be located on the east bank of Aurajoki at Itsenäisyydenaukio, between the Turku City Theater and the Wäinö Aaltonen Museum. It is scheduled to be ready in late spring 2026.

The music hall will have two halls, a 1,300-seat concert hall designed for acoustic orchestral music performances and a 300-seat multipurpose hall. The Musiikkitalo will be the new home hall of the Turku Philharmonic Orchestra.

Still in 2021, the price estimate for the project was 62 million euros. Inflation and the increase in construction costs have delayed the price estimate to 90.5 million euros.

The architecture of the building follows a modern line with its curved shapes and wooden surfaces.

PES-Arkitehdit, which is one of Finland’s most internationally renowned architectural offices, is responsible for the design. The main designer is an architect Tuomas Silvennoinen.

You can get to know the music house on a virtual tour:

Turku the city made a preliminary decision on the new concert hall in 2019. However, the building’s placement decision was debated for a long time. It was proposed at least for the Hämähäkki plot and the area of ​​the renewed port.

The process was slowed down by appeal disputes related to the station planning of Itsenäisyydenaukio. Two applications for leave to appeal were dismissed in January because they arrived late, and the Administrative Court rejected four appeals in November 2022. Turku Sanomat.

There will be a total of four different green areas connected to the music hall, one of which is a roof garden on the upper terrace on the southeast side.

Turku the philharmonic orchestra is moving to a new music hall from the Turku Concert Hall, completed in the 1950s, which was Finland’s first concert hall at the time. The orchestra consists of 74 musicians, and its artistic artistic director is Olli Mustonen.

Superintendent of the Orchestra Nikke Isomöttonen describes getting a new concert space for the orchestra as “a big and revolutionary thing”.

“This has been a really long process. A musician who has played here for a long time just said that the new concert hall has been discussed for half of his career.”

The conditions of the old concert hall located at the northern end of Puutor have not met modern requirements for a long time, says Isomöttonen. The concert hall remained small, and the building has had indoor air problems.

According to Isomöttonen, the new building gives the orchestra new energy and space to develop. The orchestra will receive spaces designed for the purpose of use, the acoustic design of which is in charge of one of the most internationally respected concert hall acousticians Eckhard Kahle.

“I have a firm belief that this will be one of the best concert venues in the world,” Isomöttonen says.

Internationally known acousticians have been used in the design of the concert halls.

New According to Isomöttönen, the music hall is of course also a big deal for the audience, who get to “hear the orchestra in optimal conditions”.

Isomöttonen says that representatives and members of the orchestra have been involved in the planning phase of the project from the beginning. Musicians and architects have collaborated a lot in different stages of the project.

We are currently looking for artwork proposals for the music house through an open call. According to the principle of percentage art, approximately one percent of the budget for public construction projects is reserved for art. The total budget for Musiikkitalo’s art acquisitions is 620,000 euros.

The music house project is implemented using an alliance model, where the risks and profits are distributed to different partners. Fuuga’s alliance includes the City of Turku, Hartela Länsi-Suomi Oy, PES-Arkkitehdit Oy, WSP Finland Oy and as subcontractors Laidun-design Oy and the Akukon & Kahle Acoustics consortium.

The music house will have a lot of curved shapes, wooden surfaces and light from large windows.

The Fuuga Music Hall will be built on the banks of the Aura River between the Turku City Theater and the Wäinö Aaltonen Museum.

