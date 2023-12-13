EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Mónica G.'s room is full of stars. She has been admitted to the tenth floor of a clinic in the City of Buenos Aires for a month. In the midst of her fatigue, fear, uncertainty, and her infinite desire to return to her house, lights enter through the door every day and stay with her. She feels it like this every time she sees Dr. Mariano Masciocchi arrive every afternoon to control her vital parameters. After her, the clinician and cardiologist takes out her cell phone, connects it to a tiny speaker and the colors, memories and emotions explode.

Masciocchi turns on the playlist and starts singing. With the first chords, Dr. Natalia Masci, also a clinician, enters the scene, having just finished her daily visit to her patients. The duo complements each other perfectly. Tuned and with ease, they launch with A bunch of stars from Polo Montañez and the Cuban heat fills every corner. Like Hunter Doherty, Patch Adams, known as 'the doctor of laughter therapy', Masciocchi – an admirer of the American – does not become a clown but a singer for a while. His exchange with his patients makes him feel fulfilled. He sees the light in his eyes and with that image he returns home with the certainty of the mission accomplished. There are already more than 2,500 patients treated by this Argentine Patch Adams, about ten a week.

Mónica, who prefers not to give her last name, closes her eyes and moves her hands to the rhythm of the music. For a while, she forgets about the pain. Masciocchi is convinced that, beyond what he can do with his extensive medical knowledge, there is an alternative path of melodies capable of strengthening the immune system, enhancing memory, reducing anxiety, headaches and blood pressure and changing mood, among other benefits.

His idea has different international endorsements. At the beginning of 2023, a study from Harvard University, led by Dr. Inmaculada de Vivo, concluded that music has “calming effects,” especially on the cardiovascular system, which is the one that suffers the most from stress. Already in 2022, a investigation of the Music Therapy and Health Foundation (Spain) had revealed that microconcerts in health centers positively impact the mental and physical health of patients, reducing their anxiety by 27% and increasing their well-being by 88%.

“It is a remedy that helps heal and that cannot be bought in any pharmacy. When a patient is in an inpatient ward, he is stripped of everything. That's why we put together this space so you can stop thinking about the pain. Evolution is better. I have no doubts,” shares the doctor.

Doctors Mariano Masciocchi and Natalia Masci sing in one of the hallways of the Zabala Clinic. mariana eliano

The therapeutic ritual, he says, is repeated every day. It begins on the fifth floor and ends on the eleventh floor of the Zabala clinic in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano. There is no prior rehearsal. It's all spontaneous and relaxed. Masciocchi sings, dances and infects patients and their families. Dr. Masci accompanies him. Everyone comes together to share an unforgettable moment of happiness. “They gain life and so do we,” says the doctor proudly.

Dressed in his classic white coat, Masciocchi walks through the corridors, enters other rooms with the same ceiling as the sky and “spreads stars” through an infinite repertoire. They also usually ask Hope color by Diego Torres, Moon face of bacilli and Slowly, by Luis Fonsi, among others.

The origin

With 22 years of experience as a doctor, Masciocchi always needed to contribute something more to his daily work in clinics and sanatoriums. Therefore, with the slogan: “Will you give me an hour?” For a decade he has been going out on weekends to Argentine inns and plazas to serve people without social work (insurance). With it, dozens of volunteers join in.

In parallel, based on a personal experience, the doctor decided to combine traditional medicine with music. His father was hospitalized with a terminal illness and he brought his guitar to sing to him, like when he was little and studied that instrument. “My dad could barely move but he smiled when he heard me sing. We were able to share very special moments,” he is excited.

Doctors Mariano Masciocchi and Natalia Masci analyze a patient's diagnosis. mariana eliano

It was the “first star” that marked the path of those that came later. The doctor began uploading videos of him to his networks and the musical constellation became increasingly brilliant. The messages exploded and he created the account @armoniasparasanar on Instagram to channel them. “Hello doctor, I'm from Uruguay: Can you dedicate a song to Carlos, who is very complicated?” they ask him in one. “'Mora, 5 years old, she is about to undergo surgery, will she sing to him? Greetings from the Canary Islands,” they say in another; “'Hers is the best medicine: empathy, happiness and love for her patients. “All is not lost,” they congratulate him in another. And so, words of encouragement and requests arrive in a wheel that is already spinning at full speed.

Does music heal?

There is more and more research and specialists in different areas who assure that music performed in a therapeutic environment has specific benefits for health. The psychiatrist and health professional Silvia Bentolila is forceful. She assures that “singing heals”; It brings a mental relief that is oxygen in confinement.

“The hospital situation triggers high stress as a neurophysiological response. The hyperalert state is activated. There are multiple strategies to manage stress, but music and singing are definitely two of the most wonderful strategies,” Bentolila remarks. “By singing we reintegrate body, mind and soul. We modulate breathing, we reconnect cognition and, in addition, we enjoy sound vibrations,” she adds.

Ariel Zimbaldo, professor of the Music Therapy department at the Faculty of Psychology of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and graduate in Music Therapy, also focuses on the vulnerability of patients. “There is no doubt that music is good for them. Surely they feel the doctor's song as a support of strength,” he reflects.

Mariano Masciocchi next to the portrait of a nurse, at the Zabala Clinic in Buenos Aires. mariana eliano

Furthermore, Zimbaldo anchors in the power of “musicality” from pregnancy and throughout life. “We feel all the vibrations in that intimate and deep contact with the maternal body. The mother's voice is the most wonderful music that the baby has to calm down once she is born. The subject in a situation of hospitalization or illness in general repeats that normal helplessness of the baby and has the traces that remain after the neonatal experiences. For this reason, the voice of the doctor who sings can be an appropriate way to help restore the state of well-being,” adds the music therapist.

In addition, it ensures that music helps to reeducate and restore the functions of a damaged brain, facilitates the learning of walking and speaking, regulates sensory and cognitive functions and activates brain areas related to social and emotional functioning. Meanwhile, in the clinic that is the doctor's home during the day, night falls and everything returns to darkness in Monica's room. However, she closes her eyes and the trail of light is still there. She goes and comes back coupled with the chords that remained floating in the air. She makes him a wish: to recover.