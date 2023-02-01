Music | In the past years, Finnish hits conquered the world, now the “golden cage” shackles artists to their homeland

Music Finland’s Mikko Manninen believes in domestic talent, but is not excited by comparisons with successes from 20 years ago.

A millennium at the end of the year, Finnish light music broke into the top of the foreign charts for a while Darudenpowered by Bomfunk MC’s and Him.

It has been hoped for a continuation of those peak moments for more than 20 years now, and although Finnish pop and rock artists have been successful and employed internationally all this time, there have not been such big and visible individual victories on the charts.

The new executive director of the music export organization Music Finland Mikko Manninen reminds of realities.

“The successes of the 21st century are not completely comparable to the current situation,” he says.

“At that time, the manager and the record company played an even bigger role than they do now, because we only worked with physical recordings, and each country had to get their own contract or license for them.”

“Now music distribution is global, even for small record companies, and on the other hand, there is so much more to offer. If up to hundreds of thousands of songs are published on streaming services a week, then from the point of view of music export it is crucial how to stand out.”

Size current Finnish the systematic export of music was born only after the successes of the turn of the millennium. In 2002, Music Export Finland was founded, which ten years later became the current Music Finland.

Its main task is to present Finnish music in different genres to the world and to find useful contacts to promote music exports.

Manninen will not officially start his new job until the beginning of March, but he has experience selling music both in Finland and abroad. As well as grassroots work.

When he was young, he played drums in a punk band called Projedyssääärið, which later turned into a more peaceful pop rock band and ended up trying his luck at UMK in 2015.

However, Manninen had already ended up behind the scenes in the music industry after studying. His first position was in the mid-2000s at Helsinki Music Company, and then his career continued at Warner Music.

Manninen came to the management of Music Finland from the management position of Warner’s Baltic operations. He was responsible for the company’s operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Although music is consumed in the Baltic countries in the same way as in Finland, i.e. mainly by listening to Spotify or YouTube, The Baltic period was instructive for Manninen

“It allowed me to get to know music culture and traditions, which are a little different in all those countries,” Manninen says.

“There are local stars in every country, and people pay attention to them. Your own language is important.”

Own language and the domestic audience have also been important for Finnish artists.

When, in the 1990s and early 2000s, young musicians dreamed of international success and sang their songs in English, nowadays, a much more realistic goal is to break through in Finland with Finnish-language hits and get to perform in front of thousands of paying viewers.

The industry has been talking about a golden cage for some time.

It means that an artist who has already achieved success in his home country would rather choose domestic popularity than the difficult route to possible international success. Returning to small gig venues and drilling with small expenses seems awkward when the alternative is an easier path to big domestic stages and more productive contracts.

In recent years, they have tried to break the cage at least By Robin Packalen and Isac Elliotboth with varying degrees of success, sometimes returning to the domestic market.

Manninen recognizes the phenomenon well.

“It is partly so. An international career requires a long and minuscule grind. In Finland, you can support yourself faster. A bit like everything else, if you want to succeed in something, you have to make a choice and put all your effort into it.”

Grinding refers to laborious and mostly less rewarding drilling.

“This can also be seen as the fact that Finnish music also needs an international dimension to develop. Finnish producers and songwriters are internationally top class.”

Practical in terms of money, the largest share of music exports has come from live exports, i.e. foreign tours of Finnish artists.

Famous heavy rock names from years ago worked there, such as Nightwish, who last year successfully toured around the world in ice rink-sized venues, or VV, who started a solo career after Him Ville Valowhose European and North American tour this spring has many sold-out shows in advance.

Alongside that, Music Finland has tried to promote the international career of Finnish songwriters. Songwriting is not an immediate goldmine even for a talented hit-maker, even if you join a successful hit-making team, but small successes have gradually grown into a path for Finns to bigger circles.

“The standard of work is already high, and Music Finland has been working with various networks for a long time and it is starting to bear fruit,” says Manninen and names good examples For Kylie Minogue and For David Guetta having made songs Teemu Brunilan and Santeri “MD$” Kauppinenwho has been involved in, among other things, by Megan Thee Stallion and Burna Boy songs.

“It’s no coincidence that nowadays people already come to Finland to make productions for foreign artists. Even 15 years ago, that would have seemed like an absurd idea.”