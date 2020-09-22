Music “In the air traffic control tower,” the joking Kirka often answered the phone – the singer would have turned 70 today, and the still active Fan Club now remembers his idol in a large virtual exhibition

Originally founded more than 50 years ago, the Kirka Fan Club organized an extensive digital exhibition to celebrate the anniversary of its idol.

It is said that a tosifan should carefully consider whether he wants to meet his own idol. You may be disappointed that the deified star is just an ordinary mortal.

Seppo Lindström, 55, this excited him when he was first meeting Kirkka, or Kirill Babitzin.

He has been a fan since the age of 10, ever since he saw on TV a man with a white suit, a wide smile and a great raspy voice. Something in the singer “just bumped.”

Lindström ended up in charge of the Book Fan Club at the turn of the millennium. He had amassed a huge amount of information about the artist he admired, and since he worked in the IT industry, he decided to share his knowledge of the artist by making fan pages dedicated to Kirka.

Lindström was encouraged to contact the fan club and through that also to Kirk. A meeting was held to discuss the formalization of fan pages. The singer came to the scene.

Seppo Lindström and Kirka Tohlop in the television studio in 2003.­

When Lindström then met Kirk, they quickly became friends.

“Yes, that relationship became different when he had become such a glossy image. The flesh and blood became clear and he saw how he did everyday things in the style of ‘he eats and washes laundry!’ But what image I had of him as a human being did not crumble, on the contrary. He was such a warm person. Even though he was a really busy man, the musician who performed the most gigs in Finland at the time, he always found time for fan club matters. ”

Kirka liked a lot of Lindström’s website, so Lindström ended up running the fan club’s website and activities, as well as doing other work for the singer. He was, for example, Kirk’s gig driver.

From the birth of the bright will be 70 years old today on Tuesday.

Bright at the beginning of his career in 1968.­

Kirka, who died thirteen years ago at the age of 56, is one of Finland’s most beloved singers of all time. He is the country’s fourth best-selling solo artist and is remembered for numerous evergreen songs such as Along the stream, Let’s hang out and You wiped my grief from my eyes.

This year, in addition to the two musicals, the favorite singer was to be celebrated with a large Kirka-themed exhibition at Finlandia Hall, but due to the pandemic, it was decided to organize the exhibition digitally. The virtual exhibition features images from Kirk’s life, posters, fan stuff, sound recordings and video recordings of Kirk’s films and gigs. Two previously unreleased songs will also be heard.

Behind the exhibition is the Kirka Fan Club.

Muska and Kirka Babitz in May 1970.­

Kirk participated actively attend fan meetings, Lindström says.

“Those meetings highlighted in particular how heartily Kirka met her fans. He always said that fans are like another family to him. ”

Bright was a person who would illuminate the whole room with his energy, Lindström recalls. One time comes to mind is from 2001, when a fan club organized a celebration in honor of Kirk’s birthdays.

Lindström gave the opening speech when he received a call. He answered the phone, and there was Kirka, who asked if she could still fit in the party. The singer waited as agreed behind the door, and a surprised fan base burst into congratulatory songs.

Kirk always lightened the mood with his jokes.

“For example, he never answered the phone normally but, for example, by talking about Russia or in the style of‘ air traffic control tower ’”.

The popularity of the bright was wild at times, but at least in the House of Culture in the early 1970s, the audience was temperate to sit still.­

Kirka Fan Club was founded in 1968. At times, operations have waned and the leaders have changed many times. The club in its current form has been in operation since the 1990s.

The following video from the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation’s Living Archive shows what the Church Fan Club was like in 1971:

Today, the community is active, although the number of members has certainly fallen since its greatest popularity. On Facebook, the group has more than 1,000 followers, and there are a couple hundred actual members. The average fan member is a woman who has just reached retirement age. New members are still joining, even young people, Lindström rejoices.

Fans meet regularly and, for example, organize trips to various Kirka-themed concerts and musicals. Members will also have access to the Kirka magazine, which is published four times a year.

The Kirka70 celebration exhibition now being held is the largest Kirka exhibition ever, promises Seppo Lindström.

Another unreleased song to be heard in the exhibition Guardian Angel (Child’s Way in the Earth’s Desert) Kirka introduced to his fan, who was terminally ill. Kirka wanted to surprise this, went to a recording studio to record the hymn and delivered it to her fans at the hospital.

“This story describes well Kirka and how hard she was willing to put in the effort and give of herself to others,” Lindström says.

The digital celebration exhibition opened on Tuesday at www.kirka.fi.

In the 1980s, Kirka also delved into heavier rock. In 1986 the album ROCK was released and in 1987 the album The Spell.­

“Singing in Finnish felt like a pin,” Kirka said in December 1988. Her new “weasel” The Wipes of Sorrow from My Eyes had just appeared.­

Wiseguy aka Ken Wahl visited Finland in 1991, and Lasse Norres, Remu Aaltonen, Hessu Reijonen, Kirka Babitzin, Arja Koriseva and Virve Rosti, among others, were also present. There was a Christmas tree decoration competition in the program.­