Genoa – He passed away in the afternoon at the age of 72 the Genoese musician Massimiliano Damerini. He had graduated from the Niccolò Paganini Conservatory in Genoa, later becoming a nationally and internationally acclaimed pianist.

He was also a composer and teacher and was the owner of the chair of chamber music at the Paganini Conservatory, where his artistic career had begun.

Maestro Massimiliano Damerini at the piano, from the channel of the Genoese Young Orchestra

A pupil of Martha Del Vecchio for the piano and of Sergio Lauricella for composition, he had established himself very young for his extraordinary technical and interpretative skills becoming one of the pianists most loved by contemporary composers: many works dedicated to him and performed by him in world premiere.

However, his repertoire was extremely broad and touched Mozart, Beethoven, Romanticism and the historic twentieth century. Last June he had completed the recording of Beethoven’s 32 Sonatas.

The condolences of the Liguria Region

Condolence was expressed by the President of the Region and Councilor for Culture Giovanni Toti and by the Regional Council for the disappearance of the master Massimiliano Damerini. “We express closeness to his family members. Contemporary music is losing one of its greatest interpreters, who has brought the names of Genoa and Liguria to the top in the world, thanks to concerts in the most important halls and theaters in Italy and abroad, his collaborations with the most prestigious orchestras and participation in the most famous international music festivals and reviews”, said the governor.