World of country music mourning the untimely death of Shane Yellowbird, a great artist and kind man of only 42 years

The world of overseas music has recently learned the sad news of the unexpected and sudden death of a great and young artist. His name was Shane Yellowbird and she was only 42 years old and left 4 children in deep sorrow. Dozens of messages of condolence appeared on social networks.

Yellowbird was located in Calgary last April 25th. He was celebrating a so-called domestic union with his partner and a few hours after his was announced official engagement with the new partner, the one relating to his death appeared.

In the past he had suffered from convulsions And epileptic fitsbut according to reports from his family, his death was absolutely sudden and completely unexpected.

His name was well known among lovers of country musica genre to which he gave many hugely successful songs.

Songs, such as “Pick Up Truck“, Which allowed him to win prestigious awards such as the Rising Star Award at the Canadian Country Music Awards in 2007.

Shane Yellowbird was born in Hobbema, Alberta on July 7, 1979 and studied at Ponoka Composite High School. Close sources claim that at a young age he had started singing during speech therapy treatments, to cure her severe stuttering.

Messages of condolence for Shane Yellowbird

To understand how much the musician and singer was appreciated and loved, just read the numerous ones messages appeared on social networks after the news of his death spread.

Louis O’Reilly, friend and owner of the record label he signed Shane for, come on Facebook he wrote:

He was authentic through and through, his work was always excellent and every time he walked into the recording room he gave his all. We will miss him very much! His art and his soul will always be remembered, as will his extraordinary humility.

Blues and country artist and also a great friend of Yellowbird, Crystal Shawanda defined him as one of the pioneers of music country in Canada and then added: