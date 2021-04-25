Music In memory of Prince Philip, a Finnish symphony was born at a rapid pace, ending with the crying of the Danish dog – “I composed it in ecstasy,” says Leif Segerstam

When spread to the world this week news prince Philipin (1921–2021) of a symphony composed in memory, the composer did not have to think twice.

Of course, only a 77-year-old composer-conductor Leif Segerstam could make a symphony on the subject in a couple of weeks with his original free-pulsating compositional technique.

“More specifically, it took two days to compose. I composed it in ecstasy – or not in ecstasy but convincingly thinking about how the death of a 99-year-old is different from that of a 77-year-old, ”he reflects at his home in Helsinki.

There are now 344 symphonies, which is, of course, a world record. The latest name is Saluting a royal soul … ”, bordercrossingly …

Segerstam regrets that “only” two symphonies have been completed this year. Last year, a total of seven of them were completed.

“There was a long break now from the beginning of the year. As in managing a pandemic. ”

Segerstam has been elected principal guest of the St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra and visiting professor at the Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory in St. Petersburg, but due to the coronary situation, the duties have shifted.

“Sometimes it’s good to watch TV.”

Something else seems to have happened. The former 172-pound man now tells the live edition now 117 pounds.

“The diet is very simple: I don’t drink any more alcohol, which already leaves a liter off every day. The favorite food is sashimi, or raw fish, and with it even grated root. You can well take a giant ball or a sacher cake for dessert and still lose weight! ”

During his career, Leif Segerstam has been chief conductor or artistic director of the National Opera, the Helsinki City Orchestra, the Austrian, Danish and Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestras and the Turku Philharmonic Orchestra.­

Segerstam composes memorial works quite a lot. They have been born before, for example, a conductor To Ulf Söderblom, for the singer, the educator and the patron who founded the international singing competition To Mirjam Helin, President To Mauno Koivisto, Chancellor To Helmut Kohl and the composer To Sven-David Sandström.

“The idea of ​​hospice care is close when everyone seems to be dying around. There are not many great conductors of my generation left. ”

The new symphony begins with the moment when the 99-year-old “already has his eyes closed and forces are drawn to the other side”.

“I wrote open from the heart a subconscious appeal to the feeling of absorption that may be ahead of me even tomorrow.”

Leif Segerstam in composing.­

He shows a script that is Segerstam-style with no strokes, so no conductor is needed.

The pitches Segerstam signifies accurately, but in terms of rhythms, concurrency is even avoided in performance annotations. There is enough repetition, but the same key themes are always repeated in new combinations as in the kaleidoscope.

“My method is reminiscent of Japanese skyscrapers who bend in an earthquake even in an s-shape but don’t oppress. Nor do my symphonies be oppressed by the fact that things are not played at the same time. ”

The end result is lava-like noisy at worst, and Segerstam is therefore not as widely regarded as a composer as a conductor. But the most successful performances include fascinating tonal colors and free jazz-like freedom.

Symphony No. 344 begins with a quiet theme of piccolo flute that begins to expand, modulate, and intensify.

“And you see, here’s a very Sibelian vibe to the brass and downright to the bows Elgaria! ”

Symphony 344 manuscripts, top of first page. The musicians get transcribed stems for their own contributions.­

The last page ends with an interesting presentation: weeping sounds molto animalico (big dog crying).

“It’s a wild sound when a big dachshund cries,” the composer says.

Segerstam made symphonies of six full-length manuscript pages for a long time, in which one page with repetitions played for an average of more than three minutes and the total duration was Jean Sibelius the class of the Seventh Symphony, or 22 minutes on either side.

Now there are only four pages.

“There are so many of my unchallenged symphonies that I set out to make shorter works called the Mini Symphony or the Symphony Piccola to be able to put them on concert programs more easily.”

Segerstam estimates that there may be more than two hundred symphonies premiered, so another hundred symphonies are yet to be heard. Other performances are seldom made because there would always be something new on offer.

“But each of the 344 symphonies is different. It is a miracle.”

What about a memorial dedicated to Prince Philip getting its premiere?

“Several orchestras have been contacted. Prince Philip would have turned one hundred years old on June 10th. A symphony piccola of this length could be played even extra then! ”