Chiavari – To greet the summer the Marina Resort Calata Ovest offers a musical evening on Saturday evening at 21.30, as usual on the panoramic terrace, which throughout the summer was the open-air sitting room of the tourist port’s cultural and entertainment initiatives, all with free admission. The protagonist will be “Unusual ensemble”formation born within the Casarza Ligure Band that presents itself with an unusual organic for chamber ensembles or five woodwinds and a brass, in the specific case: Elisa Paganini And Sara Bonfiglioon clarinet; Gianluigi Raffoon alto sax; Karthikka Chandrapathamon bass clarinet; Majuran Chandrapatham on trumpet and Giovanni Compiano, on baritone sax. “Insolito ensemble was born in the Covid period – he says Giovanni Compiano – in the second lockdown, when it was possible to resume musical activity but with precise limitations of capacity and distance. We have put together this reduced and, in fact, unusual formation in its staff, a characteristic that also determined its name. Back to normal we continued the activity. Saturday we will propose a first part with classical songs while the second will be dedicated to soundtracks. All the songs are performed on our arrangements”.

Thus underlines the director of Calata Ovest, Clare Vigo: «It has been a stimulating season, full of diversified and versatile events, always appreciated by the public, who have come to know us, not only as a tourist port, but also as a location for small quality events».