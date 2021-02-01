Music In Britain, an exceptionally strict law is planned that would force Youtube to pay artists more: “It can destroy people in the creative industries,” the company replies.

The Youtube video service opposes a planned law in the UK that would oblige it to pay artists a larger amount of copyright revenue.

Long dispute between video service Youtube and the music industry has once again raised its head in Britain, says The Guardian.

Parliament is preparing a law that would force Youtube to pay more compensation to artists whose music is streamed on its video service.

According to the company, the proposed law would be so difficult to implement that it would have to completely block listening to music in its service.

The company warns that the new law would have “potentially devastating” consequences for the income stream of music makers and artists.

Google owned Youtube has long been accused of exploiting musicians. Youtube sells ads for popular music videos, earning ad revenue. The distribution of income to artists and record companies is considered unfair.

For example, awarded the Mercury Music Prize Nadine Shah has complained, he can’t afford to pay his rent after the gigs cancel due to the pandemic, even though his music videos on Youtube have hundreds of thousands of views.

Rock band Elbow lead figure Guy Garvey has said that the next generation of bands has already been lost because music no longer lives on anyone. Garvey demands that music streaming services charge their users higher fees.

Universal Musicin managing director David Joseph said earlier this month The Guardianthat 70% of the artists he represents (including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift) music is listened to through Youtube, but its earnings account for only 5% of the company ‘s revenue.

In 2019, the British record company earned around € 40 million from Youtube plays, while revenue from the sale of vinyl records, for example, was almost twice as high, around € 75 million.

European a law is being drafted in the union to improve the earnings of musicians from youtube. With Brexit, Britain will not introduce new laws in the EU. Instead, it would like to take the legislation even further for the benefit of musicians.

According to Youtube, on the other hand, the stricter legislation envisaged by Britain would be so difficult to implement that the service would have to block music content altogether.

“Enforcing the law could destroy many people in the creative industries who have built their business on our platform,” Youtube representatives write in a presentation to the British Parliamentary Committee (Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Committee).

The company justifies position by using its own tools to identify copyrighted music content. If enforced, the law could not guarantee that all rightholders would get their share. The company would be in constant danger of being held legally liable.

“Data on copyright and ownership, especially in the music industry, is often unclear. It has historically been very difficult to obtain all the authorial information about music, and its lack could lead to the blocking of many contents by law, ”the statement said.

Youtube is estimated to have earned around € 20 billion in advertising last year. In 2019, advertising around music videos accounted for an estimated 83 percent of its total advertising revenue.

The company also has its own music-focused streaming service, Youtube Music, which has more than 30 million paying users in the UK.