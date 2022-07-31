Music | In 1991, a phenomenon was born that made young people dance to folk music and drink beer at the same time

Värttina, who sang naughty and raspy folk songs, became a huge phenomenon more than 30 years ago, and Finnish folk music has never been the same since then.

In the year In 1991, something special happened: folk music started playing alongside rock at clubs and festivals in Finland. Helsingin Sanomat also reports that you can dance and drink to its rhythm without wearing national costume. And so the youth did, in droves.

The band called Värttinä and their album that came out in May went wild Oh Dai. In the usually quiet July, the band filled Tavastia twice. Soon the road continued to tours around Europe.

The record sold up to platinum, i.e. more than 50,000 copies according to the limit at the time. It was unheard of for a folk music record and is probably still a Finnish record.

At the gigs, five young women sang at their best. The lyrics were hilarious and often a bit harsh. Genres were married without regard to the style and authenticity of folk music.

The fast pace accompanied by the band electrified the youth to dance more energetically than the tradition of players had managed to do for decades.

“It was quite a pack of sharks. When Mary’s song– single started playing on the radio, nothing could stop the train. It didn’t take much thinking. The whole week after Midsummer I sat in Helsinki cafes giving interviews”, Sari Kaasinen remembers.

Released as a single last fall In Marilaulu nothing was as dangerous as the “sickness of love”, and village midwives were threatened with pouring hot tin into their mouths so that the young woman could choose whom she wanted. It appealed to Finns.

“I was still in my twenties at the time and the pace was so fast that the memories are shaky. We didn’t always have time to sleep when we went everywhere. I didn’t even know how to wonder about it at the time”, Mari Kaasinen says.

Sari Kaasinen in February 1991, when the Oi Dai record was made.

I value it history dates back to the 1970s from Rääkkylä in North Karelia, when the mother of the Kaasinen sisters Pirkko guided Sari (b. 1967) and Mari (b. 1971) in poetry recitation as a group called Tsupukat.

Värttina was founded in 1983, and recitation changed to singing. “High and hard” was already mentioned back then. The voices resonated well together and brought echoes from the Inger grandmothers of the East.

When the fame started to spread, more and more children from Rääkkylä became excited to join. At most there were a couple of ten of them.

Värttina was chosen as Kaustinen’s band of the year in 1987. It released two albums, Spindle (1987) and Black Bird (1989).

Oh Dai was Värttinä’s third album. It appeared on the Spirit sub-label of the big PolyGram. The style changed when influences from rock came along. It blew the bank.

“A couple of years before, the rock boys Tommi and Tom came to see a gig in Kaustinen and then started playing with us. We already had our own style, but they brought their own sound, which was listened to a lot,” Mari recalls.

Tommi from Viksten became Värttinä’s guitarist and About Tom Nyman bassist. Viksten was known Far Röyhkän From the Narttu line-up and Nyman from Laika & The Cosmonauts. Both have called at different times J. Karjalainen with.

Oh Dailla also called Christer Hackman drums, Riitta Potinoja accordion, Kari Reiman flute and Janne Lappalainen fans. In addition to the kaasis, they sang Kirsi Kähkönen, Shirpa Reiman and Minna Rautiainen.

Sari Kaasinen and producer Riku Mattila in February 1991, when the band was making their Oi Dai record. In HS’s story, it was told how a folk music album, which will be published by a major record company, had been in the making for a long time. Then the Purppuripelimeni had not happened, the story reminded.

Then twice already awarded the producer of the year Emma Riku Mattila produced Oh Dain In the Finnvox studio. He had also played in Röyhkä Nartu and produced its records. Mattila had also produced Sielun Velji, 22-Pistepirkko and Radiotelephones, among others.

Of course, rock was not new to Kaasis either. Both were excited about Hassisen Kone from the beginning. The sisters’ favorites were solidly punk anyway.

“It was crazy that Riku Mattila actually produced the album. The previous ones were made in home studios. It was different with a big record label, although also Timo Närväinen had taken good care of us with the Olari music label”, says Sari.

“We honed a lot of songs with Riku. He had plenty of opinions. Mine’s song shouldn’t have ended up on the disc at all. In his opinion, it was a last-ditch ride,” he continues.

Värttina and Sari Kaasinen (front) performing at the Tavastia club in Helsinki in August 1991.

Part Oh Dain the lyrics were naughty and Miina’s song with all my might. In it, the boys are straight up fucked. The grieving boy is required to be reconciled, because the boyhood will pass anyway. Mary’s song is not much better. Värttina played a big role in bringing out the sexual content of the sleigh song tradition.

Sari Kaasinen picked texts from, among other things, the archives of the Finnish Literature Society. Miina’s song Rääkkylälä was marked there Miina Monottaren to prepare. Kaasinen says that raucous lyrics were commonplace in the sleigh song tradition.

Sari Kaasinen got melodies mainly from Ingerian folk music. A trip to Petroskoi’s Finno-Ugric festival in 1988 opened his eyes.

“I met singers from Inger, Mari, Viennese-Karelian, Mordovian and Petroskoi and I realized that we are the same group. As a student, I did field work there and got to record melodies. Värttinä’s vocal sound had already developed in big Värttinä, but Oh Dailla the stems came along strongly.”

Värttina in May 1991. David Byrne was also interested in the band, who had heard it in Joensuu. After the party, Byrne had contacted Joensuu and asked more about the band.

Both The Kaasis studied at the folk music department of the Sibelius Academy. It offered Värttinä the facilities for plenty of training, which was essential Oh Dain for the development of the material. Otherwise, the Academy didn’t matter much to it.

“We had our own thing, which was quite different from what was done at the Sibelius Academy. There we aroused wonder – to put it nicely. Pelimanni music was dominant and poetry singing was revived. But it was new that a band was brought in for the poetry song,” says Sari Kaasinen.

The Värttinä phenomenon changed Finnish folk music. Oh Dai was the first contact with folk music for many. The doors to fusions of styles opened, and traditional music was no longer so museum-like. The popularity of the Sibelius Academy’s folk music department began to grow.

Sari Kaasinen cites Angel’s girls as an early example, who started to modernize Sami music in 1992 with a bit of a spindle-like attitude. At best, a few hundred gigs a year and demand in Europe were enough for that.

Mostly, Värttina aroused pure admiration, but the oldest tradition circles could also alienate it. Some wanted to keep folk music as it was and resented the reformation. The Kaasis say they have heard only a few complaints.

“We weren’t told directly, but we were told that it was suspected that we couldn’t really work when the mood was so happy,” guesses Mari.

“On the other hand, the cheerfulness of our gigs in the midst of the darkest depression could have been one of the reasons for the popularity. But yes Oh Dain the new spirit surely also caused aggravation”, Sari Kaasinen accompanies.

Today, such thoughts are hard to even imagine. For example Kimmo Pohjonen has risen from the roots of folk music to become an international star, suitable for many fields.

Minna Rautiainen, Kirsi Kähkönen, Mari Kaasinen, Sirpa Rantakangas and Sari Kaasinen of the Värttinä group in Kaustinen in July 1991.

I value it an international career can accommodate many things, records and tours around the world, music Lord of the Rings -musical play together with a Bollywood master By AR Rahman with, Womex Award 2012 and so on.

The members of Värttinä have changed many times. Sari Kaasinen left already in 1996, because as a mother of two small children it was impossible to do international tours. Mari Kaasinen is the only original member of the band. He says that the singing style has been preserved, and Värttinän is still recognizable from it.

“I was 11 when Värttina started. The best friends were there and fun was the main thing. Traveling has always been the hardest and funnest part of the job. With the tours abroad, Värttina started to feel like work. It’s still been fun, and that’s why I’ve lasted almost 40 years,” Mari thinks.

See also Crimes A fourth suspect has already been arrested for the gang murder in Lahti Nyky-Värttina performed together with Sari Kaasinen (third from the left) at this summer’s Kaustinen folk music festival. Also in the picture are Susan Aho (left), Mari Kaasinen and Karoliina Kantelinen.

Oh Dain last year marked the 30th anniversary of its release, but Korona, like many others, ruined that celebration for later. They continue in October with a concert hall tour.

According to Mari Kaasinen, the past year is rare, because now the band has time to tour in Finland. Until the corona pandemic, the band performed more abroad than here.

Sari Kaasinen has returned to sing at Oi Dai party gigs. Värttina will perform on Monday in Helsinki at the opening day of Etno-Espa’s free concert series. However, it is a regular Värttinä concert and Sari Kaasinen is not participating. But someone Oh Dain the song is always part of the repertoire.

“At the Oi Dai gigs, it has felt amazing that, in addition to the old audience, there have been young people involved. It’s been really fun when I got over the initial shock that the songs were really that fast. When singing together, the years that have passed in between seem to have disappeared”, Sari Kaasinen is happy.

Mari Kaasinne is also nostalgic for her sister’s return, and she is happy that their singing voices still fit together. His thoughts are already starting to turn to next year, when he should be celebrating his 40th anniversary.

“We are just starting to plan them and look for funding. A celebratory concert would be wanted, and a new album is also in the works. The previous one was made in 2015, so it would be about time,” Mari reflects.

Ethno-Espa festival on the stage of Espa 1.-10.8. On Monday at 16:00 Ulla Pirttijärvi & Ulda and at 17:15 Värttina. Free entry.

Oi Dai concert hall tour (with Sari Kaasinen) 1.–12.10.

Adjustment 31.7. at 17:49: The festival is organized by Etno-Espa ry, not Etno-Soi, as the event information at the end of the article incorrectly stated.

■ The most successful Finnish contemporary folk music band of all time. ■ Founded in Rääkkylä in 1983. ■ The musical roots are in Karelia and especially in the women’s singing tradition and in the poetry of the region ■ Breakthrough plate Oh Dai brought the band to the attention of the general public in 1991. ■ In 2006, the band composed The Lord of the Rings -musical together with Indian AR Rahman. The musical premiered in Toronto and was also performed in London’s West End. ■ In 2012, Värttina was awarded the most significant award in world music, the Womex Artist Award. ■ The band’s current members: Susan Aho, Mari Kaasinen and Karoliina Kantelinen, vocals, Mikko Hassinen, percussion, Matti Laitinen, guitar and mandosello, Lassi Logrén, violin and choir