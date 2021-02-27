Music Iltalehti: Matti Silmu, the founding member of the Yölintu band, is dead

Matti Silmu was 42 years old at the time of his death. He was separated from the Night Bird in 2017.

Night birdfounding member of the band, guitarist Matti Silmu is dead, he says Evening paper. Silmu was 42 years old when he died.

Silmu was his founding member of the Yölintu dance music ensemble, which has been active since 1992 Simo Silmun with. The night bird has been one of the most popular Finnish dance bands of recent decades. However, Matti Silmu was separated from the band in 2017.

With the brothers there were disputes relating to the band’s activities and its financial matters, which were dealt with in courtrooms. In September 2019, the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court had ruled that Matti Silmu should reimburse his brother Simo approximately EUR 50,000. Matti Silmu appealed to the Court of Appeal and demanded compensation of approximately EUR 95,000 from Simo Silmu for lost gig income.

At the beginning of February, the Helsinki Court of Appeal dismissed Matti Silmu’s lawsuit.