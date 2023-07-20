Music | Ilkka Uusivuore’s social media photo revealed Coldplay’s gig – the band is known for such special advertising campaigns

The British band Coldplay will perform in Finland for the first time in July 2024.

Monday evening July 17 host Ilkka “Ile” Uusivuori published on his social media a picture of a silver-clad alien being filmed in front of the Helsinki Cathedral.

In the picture, Alien has a sign in front of him that reads “#motswt news coming” in English. Thursday, July 20, has been marked as the news release date.

“Motswt” is short for the British band Coldplay From Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

It seemed clear that Uusivuori was part of Coldplay’s marketing campaign, which hinted at the band’s upcoming concert in Finland.

On Thursday, i.e. the day promised by the picture published by Uusivuuori, the band confirmed that they will come to perform for the first time in Finland in July 2024.

Public using people, for example, in the marketing of gig announcements is very common these days.

There are, however, a couple of interesting points in Uusivuuori’s publication.

Based on social media, Uusivuori himself was not in Helsinki when the photo was published, but on vacation in Lapland with his family.

In addition, Uusivuori seemed to be the only Finnish public figure who published a picture of a silver-clad alien creature with corresponding accompanying words on Monday evening.

When Live Nation Finland, the organizer of the gig, published on Wednesday afternoon a video on social media strongly hinting at a concert announcementUusivuori was ready again.

“Let’s go!”, Uusivuori commented on the joint release of Live Nation Finland and the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Instagram on Wednesday.

HS reached Uusivuuori, who, however, could not comment on his participation in the marketing campaign due to the decision of the “deciding body”.

Finland was not the only place where a corresponding alien campaign was seen.

On Monday, aliens appeared on social media at least in Romania, Ireland, Greece and Italy. The dates for all these countries have since been confirmed.

A Romanian TV host Andi Moisescu was published on social media on Monday, July 17, a photo of a figure dressed as a green alien sitting at a table on a restaurant terrace.

Alien has a sign next to him announcing gig news. The date is the same as on the sign seen in Finland, i.e. Thursday, July 20. Moisescu is known, for example, for the Romanian TV talent competition Romanii Au Talentin as one judge.

Both Uusivuori and Moisescu published the pictures on social media only with the hashtag #motswt.

In Dublin, Ireland, a strange green alien has visited at least Christ Church Cathedral, the Liffey River, Philip Lynott’s statue, by Jackie McKenna Meeting Place – sculpture and Ha’penny bridge.

Those who published pictures of these places all seem to be private individuals and not public media personalities. All of those photos have been posted on Monday, July 17th.

Alien theme is not new to Coldplay. For example, in July 2021 Music Of The Spheres album was preceded by the band Instagram postwhich read “Everyone is an alien somewhere”.

The theme of the album is strongly science fiction and space-oriented, and you can find, for example, instrumentals Alien Choir -a song stylized as a glittering star emoji in the album’s tracklist.

In 2017, Coldplay released Kaleidoscope of the ep, which also has a song called Aliens.

Coldplay has created a fictitious alien puppet band, The Weirdos, who perform, for example, in with the song Biutyful. The Weirdos consists of soloist and frontman Angel Moon, drummer Donk, guitarist Sparkman and keyboardist The Wizard. The band has a manager named Bruce Cakemix.

The puppets are made by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Television series On The Muppet Show the Muppets that appeared are also Henson’s handiwork.

Coldplay has already become known for its mystery-building advertising campaigns.

In the spring of 2014, the band involved their fans by hiding something that was not yet released Ghost Stories -album’s lyrics to libraries around the world. There were nine songs, so there were also nine libraries and the envelopes found in them.

In the spirit of the album’s theme, the lyrics were hidden between ghost books. Fans were given clues about the whereabouts of the lyrics by clues posted on the band’s Twitter page.

One of the clues then led to Finland, more precisely to the Rikhardinkatu library in Helsinki.

The tip referred to an English writer and film director by Clive Barker to the book Mister B. Gone, between which an envelope was found. Inside it was a paper on which the singer Chris Martin had written by hand Always in My Head lyrics of the song.

A golden ticket containing flights to the opening concert of the new tour at London’s Royal Albert Hall was also slipped into one of the envelopes. It was found in a library in Barcelona, ​​Spain by Arthur Conan Doyle The Hound of the Baskervilles between the Catalan edition.

In autumn 2021 from paper and pen had moved to a digital format. Digital billboards around the world displayed strange, outer-space messages for fans to decipher. This time, the location tips came from Spotify in addition to social media.

Cryptic billboards was found, for example, in London in Great Britain, Moscow in Russia, Los Angeles in the United States and São Paulo in Brazil.

They revealed Music Of The Spheres album lyrics.