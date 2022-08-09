Music | Iku Tukiainen played with Jussi Hakulinen only a week and a half ago: “Jussi said that it’s starting to be the last gigs”

Timo Järvenpää, who was the manager of the early days of the night, on the other hand, remembers Jussi Hakulinen as a unique person, a person who traveled his own way, who wanted to break boundaries.

From Pori musician Iku Tukainen called Jussi Hakulinen with this last gig at the packed Pub Keitaaa in Pori. The gig was on Friday 29.7. that is, only a week and a half ago.

He says that at the last gig Hakulinen wasn’t feeling very well and it was difficult to sing.

“Jussi said that it’s starting to be the last gigs. He had a dream to start writing memoirs, but unfortunately it was completely abandoned,” says Tukiainen.

Tukiainen says that he had a special feeling during the gig, and he wondered if it would be their last gig together.

Tukiainen knew Hakulinen since 1982. Before Yötä, Tukiainen and Hakulinen played together in the band Wanha Laine, and after Hakulinen left Yötä, in the band Kinsky.

“Jussi was a very special person. He didn’t put himself on a pedestal or anyone higher. He was the opposite person to many others like him. It was easy to be with him”, Tukiainen recalls.

He says that success did not go to Hakulisen’s head even during the years of Yö’s popularity, but his character always remained the same.

“If he grabbed something, he was ‘all-in‘. If we started making a song, it was just that – there couldn’t be any distractions. He liked football a lot. He followed football and had to stop playing those games on the computer when he got too caught up in them. Every now and then he had to say, let’s calm down now and get some oxygen.”

In recent years, Iku Tukiainen played a lot with Hakulinen at duo gigs, and Hakulinen sang on the Iku band’s record.

Tukiainen recalls that Hakulinen’s plans were sometimes high-flying. On the other hand, Hakulinen was against all commercialism and today’s sounds.

“If he had wanted, he would have been Finland’s number one artist for however long, but he didn’t want to get involved in the hype.”

As a night manager worked in the early years of the Pori band in the 1980s Timo Järvenpää mourns Hakulinen and Olli Lindholm’s too early departures and fondly remembers the band’s early days. Järvenpää was the band’s manager for the first three years. They included the band’s wildest rise and first decline.

“It was a wild time when Yö’s success was wild. Jussi was a different boy in that band. He didn’t go along with the other people’s craziness and activities, but was rather separated from the rest of the band. I was probably reading a book at home while the others were sitting on the couch with each other,” says Järvenpää.

Järvenpää and Hakulinen’s friendship faded after the former moved out of Pori in 2002. There were fewer meetings than before, but the paths crossed from time to time, for example at the meeting of the soccer team.

“Jussi was a person of his own, a traveler on his own path who wanted to break boundaries. For example, he did not want to stick to the three-minute standard in his compositions. In certain matters, he was very strict and precise, especially about his own rights.”

In addition to music, football was the factor that connected Järvenpää and Hakulist. Järvenpää remembers how Hakulinen’s leg was once broken in a collision on the soccer field Kari “Epe” Helenius with. Helenius is the CEO and founder of Poko Rekords record company.

“We played together in rockfuts tournaments and wooden caps. It doesn’t feel good when friends leave at such a young age. Makes me think, especially when I myself am even older.”

Theater director and screenwriter Tapio Kankaanpää got to know Jussi Hakulise while doing the Naked City concerts and the play, and ended up having in-depth discussions with him about art.

Theater director Tapio Kankaanpää got to know Jussi Hakulise through his work. Hakulinen performed in 2021 Rakastojat theater’s Naked City – concert series, and Kankaanpää interviewed him for the play of the same name and the accompanying documentary.

“I was left with the impression that he was an extremely warm-hearted person. He knew a wide range of art and music. With him, we always went into really deep discussions about art and generally being human and human behavior, which he also deals with in his songs,” says Kankaanpää.

Personally, it was an honor and a big deal for him to get to know Hakulise. After the concerts and the documentary, they have exchanged ideas about being an artist and aspirations related to artistic work.

“He belongs to the great composers of pop culture and to the era when the machinery did not have such a strong influence on what kind of music was published and forced it into a certain mold. Throughout his life, he was really self-willed and created the rules himself,” says Kankaanpää.

For example Swan song didn’t fit into the radio play mold, but it was still made. In a similar way, Hakulinen’s song released this year is a great composition The first snow.

About Porirock Naked city – the play will continue in Rakstastije’s repertoire in September. Kankaanpää reflects that the work honors Hakulinen’s memory in the fall in the same way as Olli Lindholm has been remembered in it so far.

“The piece is a tribute not only to the music of that time but also to Olli and Jussi. Jussi’s compositions have been deliberately placed in the biggest places: the first half and the closing pieces of the play.”