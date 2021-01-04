Music “I was honored to play with him,” says Jussi, 69 of his friends Alexi Laiho – the relatives of a guitarist who died at the age of 41 praise Laiho’s importance to metal music

Guitarist Alexi Laiho is dead. Loved ones remember Laiho as a talented musician and an important friend.

Guitarist-singer Alexi Laiho is dead At the age of 41 years. Laiho was a pioneer of Finnish metal music, who was appreciated not only in Finland but all over the world.

Laiho is best remembered as a founding member of Children of Bodom, which began in 1993. Laiho formed the band together with a drummer Jaska Raatikainen with. Children of Bodom is one of Finland’s most internationally successful metal bands, and over the years Laiho was chosen as the best metal guitarist in the world by voting in various music magazines.

Children of Bodomin a keyboard player belonging to the original members Janne Wirman considers Laiho a unique talent.

“The most unique thing about Alex was the ability to understand harmonies. I have not met anyone else who could think of polyphonic harmonies in their heads and give them directly to the musicians. Our cohesion was enhanced by Ogelin [Oulunkylän pop-jazz-konservatorion] theoretical basis of music, ”Wirman tells HS.

The collaboration between guitar and keyboards became a trademark.

“Alexi composed fast, complex unison parts that we played in long harmonies. It had to develop very strange fingers and, in a way, new keyboard player technology, ”Wirman recalls.

“The first four records were increasingly passionate and complex ensembles. It was an incredible time to be with everyone in such a loud playing tune when everyone had a huge desire to evolve. When Alexander Kuoppala left the band, Alexi was my best friend for years. ”

The ways of friendship parted when Children of Bodom broke up on December 15, 2019, after a farewell tour. After the confusing, partly controversial stages of Laiho’s illness, the lines were once again together.

“The last tour of Finland and also the very last gig was played with a really good feeling. It was a great accomplishment from Alex and an eternal hat-lift for him. Now I’m just trying to remember the great musical performances and how he was a really great man and musician. ”

The 69 Eyes drummer, dj and radio presenter Jussi 69 or Jussi Vuori was a longtime friend of Laiho. He also played with Laiho in The Local Band.

“I feel like Alexi was my best friend. One of the few with whom you can share those most important things. He was my support and I would support him if either had a hard time. ”

The mountain says he met Laiho in the early 1990s when Children of Bodom began his career. The 69 Eyes was founded a little earlier, in 1989.

“Joint gigs were played and that’s where our connection began, which deepened into friendship over time.”

Mixed The 69 Eyes of the Children of Bodom both rose to international popularity since then. Laiho and Vuori formed the hard rock band The Local Band in 2013 together with Reckless Love Olli Hermanin and Santa Cruz Archie Cruzin with.

“We agreed years ago in Los Angeles, where Alexi lived at the time, that yes we would put the band up. It took a long time before it materialized, ”says Vuori.

“I just happened to find an old interview on Christmas Eve 2013 where we were told that The Local Band is only going to do one gig. That’s where our band buzz swelled, and soon we were playing at Japan’s biggest metal festival with Slayer, Megadeth and others. ”

“When I think about how much I value Alexi Laiho as a musician and how much recognition she has been given, I was already honored to play with such a talented guy. But most of all, I miss my friend, ”he says.

Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen became acquainted with Laiho in the 1990s when Children of Bodom made their first album. The bands had adjacent training rooms in Helsinki’s Bat.

“In Finland and around the world, the importance of Laiho is invaluable,” Holopainen assesses the importance of Laiho and the band. “Children of Bodom was the right band at the right time. Bodom created his own style, which skillfully combined melodic hooks, black metal and virtuoso playing. ”

Laiho’s playing has had at least as much effect. “Laiho’s biggest contribution was that he brought virtuoso guitar playing back to the bands and heavy metal. In the 1990s, such a guitar hero culture was carded out. Laiho brought it to the 90s and created its own stamp on it. That is why he has been ranked many times as one of the best. ”

Holopainen praises Laiho’s guitar playing technique and melody. A feeling was also found in it.

“As a guitarist, Laiho was musical and grumpy. It may have the words that come to mind. Allu was a really sensitive and gentle case, the stage personality was quite different. He went with the tempo and melodies above. On top of that, he was incredibly melodic. ”

Holopainen says he has seen Laiho’s inspiration and influence around the world.

“I’ve seen it myself concretely, many with bigger band may be Alexi Laiho -signature guitar in hand. Usually it is for the artist no-nothing that uses the signature guitars of others. But I’ve seen them quite a lot around the world. He was an inspiration to a new generation, which have since developed into notable musicians. ”

Jouni Markkanen was the manager of Bodho After Midnight, Laiho’s new band. He worked with Laiho since the mid-2000s as an agent of Children of Bodom in Finland.

“He was a super talent that will be met by one in a million,” Markkanen says.

He lists Laiho’s strengths: “Song-making skills, magical songs and an unwavering passion for the instrument. I talked to Allu in the last few days and he said he was learning new guitar techniques. ”

According to Markkanen, “endless learning of the new” is heard from the record. “Alexi was a multi-talent in the field of music, but the guitar became the object of love. That man didn’t go anywhere without his guitar, he was always in the car. ”

He considers Children of Bodom to be one of the most important influencers of contemporary metal.

“It was one of the top names in modern extreme metal when it was born. In the top ten of the world’s most significant metal bands. In the beginning, the combination of neoclassical with black metal was an initial explosion that created new kinds of sound worlds. It became such a world-class gig machine. Children of Bodom has had a great influence on the birth of bands, playing the guitar and their hobbies. ”