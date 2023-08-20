Music | “I was a little tyrant” – David Byrne says he regrets the messy breakup of Talking Heads

The general public knows Talking Heads from the hits Psycho Killer and Burning Down The House.

Talking Heads founding member of the band David Byrne says People magazine in the interview regretting the band’s messy breakup in the early 1990s.

Talking Heads drummer Chris Franzwith singer-songwriter Byrne and bassist Tina Weymouth founded the band in 1975, is told Byrne left the band without asking the others.

According to Franz, he himself found out about the breakup of Talking Heads from a newspaper article.

“The end was not handled well, it got pretty ugly. I didn’t do it in the best possible way,” Byrne now admits to People magazine, and compares the process to a divorce.

He also says that the band would have broken up anyway.

71 years old David Byrne has had an extensive solo career since Talking Heads. In an interview with People magazine, he says that nowadays he is more relaxed and cooperative than in his Talking Heads years.

“When I was younger, I wasn’t a particularly nice person. When it comes to Talking Heads gigs, I was a real little tyrant,” Byrne tells the magazine.

After the breakup of Talking Heads, Chris Franz and Tina Weymouth have loudly criticized Byrne, whom they consider self-centered and emotionally cold. He himself describes his relationship with his former bandmates as “polite”.

Talking Heads broke up in 1991, but it stopped making new music already in 1988. Before that, the band had time to release eight albums and Psycho Killer mixed Burning Down The House hits like

The band is relevant again, because Jonathan Demme directed concert film Stop Making Sense (1984) is returning to cinemas in a restored 4K quality version. A film considered a masterpiece of the genre See you Also in Finland in Itis’ Imax hall.

The film will be followed by an interview where the members of Talking Heads will be on the same stage for the first time since 2002.