Music “I just want my life back” – pop star Britney Spears asks judge to end controversial guardianship arrangement

Spears ’father has been responsible for the star’s finances and private life for 13 years. The singer said the arrangement made her traumatized and depressed.

Pop star Britney Spears has asked a U.S. judge to end a controversial custody arrangement under which, among other things, the singer ‘s finances have been under his father’ s control since 2008.

The singer performed in a guardianship treatment in Los Angeles remotely. During his 20-minute appearance, Spears, 39, assessed the patronage as offensive and described the arrangement as leaving him traumatized and depressed.

Spears told the judge, in his own words, that he wanted his life back.

“I just want my life back. This has been going on for 13 years and that’s enough, ”Spears said as his fans show their support outside the courtroom.

The star has not just commented on the issue of guardianship in public before. A lawyer appointed by the Spears court Samuel Ingham however, in April, Spears said he wanted to speak directly to the court, which resulted in a speech on Wednesday.

“I’m not happy. I can not sleep. I’m so angry. This is crazy, ”my popon said, adding that he cries every single day.

“I truly believe this patronage is offensive. I want change, I deserve change,” the singer appealed to the judge. Brenda Penny.

The singer finances and private life have been largely his father Jamie Spearsin under control for years. The guardianship order was issued after the singer’s very public mental collapse in 2007.

The patronage case has caused waves on both social media and magazine pages in recent years. Spears fans have launched the FreeBritney campaign, which has called for an end to patronage.

American newspaper New York Times According to (NOW), Spears fans have questioned, among other things, how the court may see the star incapable of taking care of himself, even though he is still a pop star at the same time.

The singer has long had a difficult relationship with his father. Last year, Spears asked the court to remove his father from custody and put his finances under the control of a financial institution. Star’s lawyer Ingham said Spears was afraid of his father.

According to NOW Jamie Spears and others involved have argued that guardianship has rotated without problems. According to them, the guardianship order had saved the star when he had problems with his life. In addition to this, they argued that Spears could only take action to end guardianship.

However, the court documents seen by the magazine show that the star would have opposed the guardianship order earlier and more often than previously thought. According to documents, Spears would have said patronage had always limited everything from his dating club to the color of kitchen cabinets, NOW says.

According to documents, the singer would have told a judicial investigator as early as 2016 that he felt that patronage had become a “repressive and controlling tool” to be used against him. The matter emerges from a report written by the detective.

Spears is said to have said that the guardianship arrangement has had too much control and he has been prevented from making his own decisions about, among other things, his friends and the use of money.

According to a report NOW has seen, Spears had told the detective he wanted the guardianship to be terminated as soon as possible.

“He’s tired of‘ being exploited, ’” the detective wrote in his report.

Detective according to Spears had also said he is the one who does the work and earns his own money, but everyone around him is his wage earner.

According to the newspaper, Spears had told the court in 2019 that he had experienced, among other things, that guardians forced him to a mental health facility and to perform against his will.

According to the documents, the singer had also questioned his father’s ability with regard to his guardianship responsibilities. Already at a hearing behind closed doors in 2014, Spears lawyer Ingham had said the star wanted to explore the possibility of removing Jamie Spears from office. According to the magazine, there had been several reasons for the desire, including the use of alcohol by Jamie Spears.

NOW says Jamie Spears has nearly $ 60 million in assets under his control, or about $ 50 million.

According to news agency AFP, Britney Spears is currently paying the legal costs for both sides. Among other things, he pays significant sums to the lawyers who oppose him in court.

Spearsin the patronage case had already been covered in the media due to, among other things, the FreeBritney campaign, but the matter gained further publicity after the Framing Britney Spears documentary released in February. The documentary dealt with the collapse of the star more than a decade ago and the patronage pattern that followed.

Spears himself said he was ashamed of how he was portrayed in the documentary. In his documentary, his fans said Spears was being held in practice as a prisoner and claimed the singer was sending coded requests for help.

The star divorced her husband Kevin Federline in 2006 and lost custody of his children the following year, after which his private life drifted into chaos and he, among other things, received a great deal of publicity after unexpectedly shaving his hair.

Under the patronage of his father, Spears returned to tour, released three albums and appeared in various television series. In January 2019, however, he announced that he would suspend his performance for the time being.

The judge ruled in February that Spears ’father and the Bessemer Trust would be responsible for the singer’s finances, thus rejecting the singer’s father’s claims to keep his daughter’s finances exclusively at his own fingertips.

In a statement read in court, Jamie Spears’ attorney said the star’s father was sorry to hear the singer was suffering and loving his daughter “really much.”