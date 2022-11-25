Music | HS will show the Christmas concert of the Cantores Minores choir live on Saturday

This fall, Cantores Minores is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and the choir spent special “weeks of celebration” that opened with the Cantores Minores alumni gala concert on October 29.

25.11. 12:10 | Updated 25.11. 21:40

On Saturday traditional Christmas tunes will be heard again when the Christmas concert of the Cantores Minores boys’ choir resounds in Johanneskirkko. Helsingin Sanomat offers its subscribers an atmospheric concert on Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m.

The choir is led by an artistic director, a conductor Hannu Norjanenthe soloist is a soprano Hedvig Paulig and works as an organist Olli Saari.