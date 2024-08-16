Music | HS tried to ask Pate Mustajärvi about the use of car tune – This is how the singer answered

Music|Pate Mustajärvi briefly commented on the evaluation of his new album.

Musician Pate Mustajärvi released his thirteenth solo album today Just Patee.

Critic Arttu Seppänen described the album in HS’s review as follows, among other things: “Synthetic production and the vocals drawn through a harsh car tune sound as if an artificial intelligence had been given the task of making Pate Mustajärvi sing Lauri Tähkää.”

HS reached out to Mustajärvi to comment on the claim of severe use of the autotune program. He replied via text message through his manager spouse:

“It’s just a great thing that here in Finland, everyone can freely express their opinion without fear of falling out the window next.”

Mustajärvi visited MTV3 on Friday Good morning Finland in the program. When asked about his take on the recent criticism, he said it’s funny and he can’t help it.

In the fall, Mustajärvi will do the Pelkkä Patee tour of twenty concerts. The tour starts in Karkkila on August 30.