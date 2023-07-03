Music | HS explained the invited guest policies of festivals – Only one group gets an automatic invitation to Ilosaarirock

The festivals invite politicians from all parties as their guests, but emphasize the behavior of the event in accordance with its values. Other festival organizers did not want to comment on MP Juha Mäenpää’s (ps) removal from Provinssi.

On Seinäjoki organized music festival Provinssi deleted on Saturday, a member of parliament for Basic Finns Juha Mäenpään from your event by canceling this VIP invite.

In its solution, the festival appealed to a column published in Ilkka-Pohjalainen and the resulting conflict of values. Mäenpää participated in the festival as an invited guest.

HS asked other Finnish music events about their guest guest policies.

Pori Jazzin executive director Kristian Vainio says that at Jazz, invited guests do not need to sign to prove that they share the festival’s values.

“Of course, we have a normal policy of invited guests, but this kind of signature of values ​​is not required,” he says.

He also doesn’t remember any incidents related to the different values ​​of invited guests at Pori Jazz.

Field does not want to comment further on the activities of the Province, but understands why there is a lot of discussion about the matter.

“Finnish law is a very good guide,” he says.

According to Vainio, Pori Jazz’s website reads set of values affect everything in organizing the festival. Harassment or other activities contrary to the values ​​of the event are not accepted from employees or guests.

Joensuu Ilosaarirock emphasizes careful selection of invited guests in advance, says the festival’s executive director Niina Hattunen.

“We traditionally have quite a few invited guests, and every year we review who is invited,” he says.

A large part of Ilosaarirock’s annual invited guests are related to the festival’s corporate contracts.

The only people who are automatically invited to Ilosaarirock are a group of individuals who financially supported the festival in the 1990s, to whom the organizers of the event still feel they owe a debt of gratitude.

“I know that in the past, for example, ministers have always been allowed in as invited guests, but nowadays we use our own discretion every year,” says Hattunen.

“ Politicians are not invited to Ilosaarirock.

Also Invited guests of Ilosaarirock must click on the point where the guest accepts the event when registering set of values and promises to behave accordingly at the event.

Niina Hattunen says that politicians are not invited to Ilosaarirock anyway. When invited, the idea is to promote the well-being of the province of North Karelia by presenting a popular event to the decision-makers.

Today in the year 14–16 All MPs from Savo-Karelia have been invited to the Ilosaarirock organized in July. Three of them are basic Finns, like Mäenpää, who was brought out of Provinssi.

“At this stage, I see no reason to cancel the invitations of basic Finns, but we will of course monitor the political situation and look again next year,” says Hattunen.

Hattunen says that the festival has every right to invite and not invite whoever they want. He adds that all ticket buyers will continue to be welcome to Ilosaarirock.

Audience at the Kaustinen folk music festival in July 2022.

“Invited guests are in the same position as the paying public,” says the executive director of Kaustinen’s folk music festival Valtteri Valo.

It means that the same Rules of Conduct apply to guests, and inappropriate behavior or harassment at the event will not be accepted. Caustic will be followed the safe space principle.

Kaustinen’s folk music festival is organized from 10 to 16. July. According to Valo, guests are invited to the folk music festival “from far and wide”, but does not reveal the guest lists in more detail.

“Everyone can fit into such a large event,” he says.

Guests do not need to sign the festival values ​​separately when registering.

Regarding the province’s decision, Valo says that he understands the festival’s point of view, but does not want to analyze the matter further due to his lack of information.

Concert- and the festival organizer Loud n’ Live Promotions will also produce the Helsinki Downtown Calling event and the Seinäjoki Vauhtiajoti event this summer.

Loud n’ Live Marketing Manager Jami Haajanen says that the invited guests of the company’s events do not have to separately sign their values.

He also emphasizes that the rules of conduct of a safe space must be followed at events.

Scattered says that local decision-makers and politicians are often invited to the company’s events. For example, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development and a Turku city councilor Ville Tavio (ps) participated Loud n’ Live’s Saaristo festival organized in June in Kaarina.

“We don’t look at the party or ideology of the invited guests, but invitations are sent on a wide scale,” says Haajanen.

July 20–23 The Seinäjoki Vauhtiajos, which are held on days, turn twenty years old this year. More guests than usual have been invited, including local politicians.

“However, now is a jubilee year, and Seinäjoki is an important city for us, so we are happy to invite the decision-makers as guests,” says Haajanen.

Savonlinna Artistic director of the Opera Festival Ville Matvejeff says that the core values ​​of the event are passion, creativity and responsibility. According to him, culture belongs to everyone.

“We think about responsibility in such a way that there is always a safe and permissive atmosphere at the Opera Festival. Everyone can come here and feel safe,” says Matvejeff.

As for the opera parties, the invited guests are carefully reviewed every year.

“We selectively invite representatives of important stakeholders and partners here. It’s about people we all know well,” says Matvejeff.

Important partners are, for example, the Ministry of Education and Culture and the city of Savonlinna.

“Our partnerships are built on a mutual understanding that we are committed to the same values.”

According to Matvejeff, the discussion of values ​​is a central part of all cooperation discussions.

However, he does not know how to take a stand on an individual case like the province, because no similar case has come across.

A click Ruisrock also requires the values ​​to be accepted when buying a ticket. By buying a ticket, Ruisrock commits to creating a safe festival atmosphere festival etiquette in accordance with.

The festival promoter Mikko Niemelän according to which every festival visitor, be it an invited guest, visitor or artist, undertakes to follow the same etiquette.

“These are, as it were, usage regulations twisted from iron wire. What is okay and what is not,” says Niemelä.

He says that they themselves invite “terribly few” guests. The aim is to communicate the rules of the game comprehensively to everyone.

According to Niemelä, it is a multi-faceted matter, but a blatant contradiction could affect the fact that someone could possibly be denied an invitation.

Flow Festival refused to comment on the matter to Helsingin Sanomat.

Correction July 3rd at 3:35 p.m.: The article incorrectly talked about Jyväskylä speed times and the city of Jyväskylä. These are the Seinäjoki speed races and the city of Seinäjoki.