Music How Oodi sounds, what kind of concert is created when a piano is dropped from ten meters on a concrete floor – Danish composer creates music in unusual ways

About a month then a Danish composer Simon Steen-Andersen (b. 1976) studied the Oodi premises of the Helsinki Central Library and searched for sounds there.

He prepared his new work in Oodi for a week Run Time Error in Oodi, where he uses objects and structures found in Oodi as sound sources.

The work, which began at that time, will be performed on the last day of the Musica nova Helsinki festival, on Wednesday, February 10, in Oodi’s Maijansali.

Musica nova starts on Tuesday, February 2, and this year Steen-Andersen is the festival’s residency composer for the Swedish Lisa Streichin alongside. Before Run Time Error A few other works by Steen-Andersen will be presented. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the festival is mainly streamed online, on radio and television, so the public does not have access to the concert halls.

Run Time Error in Oodi is commissioned by the festival, but Steen-Andersen has composed the works with the same concept before.

“I don’t prepare anything in advance, I arrive at the scene, look at what’s in the space, and try to incorporate it into the work as much as possible. It is not possible to separate the work from its surroundings, ”says Steen-Andersen.

Run Time Error Steen-Andersen travels with a microphone and at the same time generates sounds in many ways, such as knocking on walls or floors or squeaking objects. The videographer walks after him and records the work.

The time is typically a week during which the work is composed and rehearsed. On the last day of the week, the work is realized, ie recorded on video.

A video filmed in this way can act as a work on its own, but sometimes, as now, the work includes more. The video, composed and recorded in January, is just the starting point for the final work, as Steen-Andersen will edit it in real time with a video editing program for the festival’s performance.

“If great sounds are caught on a video, I can control them independently: I can change their speed, I can do loops, I can move forward or backward. So I can even stop the passage of time and expand the musical moments recorded on video, ”says Steen-Andersen.

Steen-Andersen did the first Run Time Error as early as 2009, and has presented various versions of the book in numerous places. For example, works made for the London Sinfonietta Orchestra can be seen online video version In and around the Queen Elizabeth Concert Hall in London. One version he did last summer at the Bayreuth Opera House, i.e. Wagnerin in connection with an opera house built for operas.

In Oodi, he makes a whole new version, which becomes practically a new work, Run Time Error in Oodi feat. defunensemble.

If the surfaces and objects in the Queen Elizabeth Concert Hall played in the London work and the Bayreuth version had themes from Wagner’s works, in Oodi the themes are largely related to the library.

“This work focuses on words, language and literature, which is what makes this place special,” Steen-Andersen says. “The only idea that remains in these works is that the surfaces and objects found in each building must be used as the materials of the composition.”

In Run Time Error in Oodi, composer Simon Steen-Andersen uses the structures and objects found in the Oodi Central Library as sound sources. One sound source came from a record player, a rotating cable tie, and glasses from a restaurant.­

Run Time Error narrative is characteristic of Steen-Andersen’s production in general. Musica Nova will perform his work, among other things Black Box Music, which received the Nordic Council Music Prize in 2014. The Avanti Chamber Orchestra performs Black Box Musicin on Tuesday, February 9th.

In Black Box Music the chamber orchestra has settled around the audience, and plays according to the instructions given by the conductor.

“Black Box Music plays with what we see and what we hear. It starts with a very familiar audiovisual situation, i.e. a conductor in front of an orchestra. But the situation has turned around, as the audience sits surrounded by the orchestra and watches the conductor. And from that moment on, the communication of orchestral playing begins to unravel, until in the end it’s not so much about hands leading the orchestra, but about seeing the choreography of the hands accompanied by music, ”says Steen-Andersen.

Third Steen-Andersen’s great work at the Musica nova festival is his piano concerto, performed by the Helsinki City Orchestra, conductor André de Ridder and pianist Nicolas Hodges will be presented on Thursday, February 4th.

That, too, is narrative in nature – starting with the fact that the multi-minute slow-motion initial explosion of the work is based on a video by Steen-Andersen, in which he dropped a concert grand piano from ten meters onto a concrete floor.

“It’s a weird twin concert where the soloist plays with his own twin,” Steen-Andersen says.

The pre-videotaped twin is projected on the screen next to the live pianist, and the twin plays a broken piano. So the main idea is a confrontation between a tuned, shiny concert Steinway and an almost completely scrapped little unmarked piano.

“The main theme is how familiar things start to look different when set against something different.”

I saw Steen-Andersen in the works, musical and non-musical narrative creates an entity in which different aspects support each other.

“I am looking for a space in my works that is at the intersection of music and theater – it has a musical narrative as well as a more concrete narrative. So there are a lot of outdoor musical elements, but they are strongly tied to the structure of the music. Narrative is not detached from music, but it expands the work in a non-musical direction. ”

Coronavirus situation of course, it affects the organization of Musica Nova’s concerts, and the organizers of the festival had to wait until the last minute for information on the possibility of organizing concerts. Finally, last week came the news of the continuation of gathering restrictions, so almost all events were transferred to online concerts.

Run Time Error however, the coronavirus situation even facilitated the preparation of the work. As customers were not allowed on the upper floors of the library at the beginning of January, Steen-Andersen and his team were able to study and prepare Run Time Error in Oodi more freely than originally thought.

They had prepared to work at night, when there would be no customers in the library, but with the corona lock, the library was empty during the day as well.

Musica Nova focuses on the connections between music and architecture

Coronavirus pandemic Therefore, most of the Musica nova Helsinki events were streamed online, on radio and television. A few events also had to be canceled.

The theme of the biennial Musica nova Helsinki festival this year is Polytopia, which refers to the Greek composer Iannis Xenakis (1922-2001) to develop the term. Xenakis referred to installations that combine light, sound, and architecture. The works of Xenakis will be heard at the festival.

In line with this year’s theme, he is the artistic director of Musica Nova André de Ridder has commissioned new works for the festival from young composers and architects for the Helsinki Polytopes series.

A few events related to Xenakis and the Polytopia theme can be organized within strict audience restrictions: The Xenakis listening room, which takes place in the Cultural Sauna for five evenings, can be accessed by one or two people at a time, as well as the Helsinki Polytopes theme. Room 227 installation, all of which has already been booked. For outdoor use Machina ex Naturae The sound installation will be available for two days. It is located at the bottom of the Metsämäentie bridge in Central Park.

This year, the festival has two residency composers, a Swede Lisa Streich (b. 1985) and Danish Simon Steen-Andersen (b. 1976).

The New Music Festival will, of course, feature the premiere of new works. These include Roope Mäenpää orchestral work Jamais vu mixed Maija Hynninen Incandescenceconcert in the concert of the Radio Symphony Orchestra. Tapiola Sinfonietta premieres Sami Klemolan Ghost Notes Concerto for Hammond Organ and Orchestra. The Finnish Baroque Orchestra will premiere Olli Virtaperkon Moiréwork.

For up-to-date performance information and streaming addresses, see the web address musicanova.fi.