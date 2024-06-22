Music | Here’s the catchiest earworm of the summer – Sabrina Carpenter’s flirty hit is now playing everywhere

Music|Sabrina Carpenter, who shook off the fame of a teenage star, has become the pop princess of the summer.

That’s it that me, espresso.

These words have become familiar to many in recent weeks.

by Sabrina Carpenter Espresso-song has become a mega hit of the summer. In the eyes of some, Carpenter has suddenly burst onto the top of pop music, but he already has a ten-year career behind him.

Espresso however, has given the 25-year-old American singer-songwriter a whole new kind of boost. The flirtatious and confident song exudes summer warmth. Letka, funk-influenced and synth steeled rhythm makes you dance.

Light, mid-tempo songs have been part of Carpenter’s style before, but Espresso seems to have hit a gold mine. It has also created the perfect springboard for his latest single Please please please.

The songs in question are now rustling with each other at the top of the international charts.

Espresso is currently music media Billboard’s Global chart first and Please please please second. in the UK Official Singles Chart and streaming service Spotify’s World Top 50 -list, the songs are at the top the other way around.

With espresso has over 630 million listens on Spotify and has been used as the background sound for 1.5 million Instagram videos.

Carpenter’s popularity is probably the sum of many musical and non-musical factors.

Carpenter has also delighted fans with her dressing style.

Carpenter, who grew up in the state of Pennsylvania, was musical as a child and posted song videos on YouTube. He participated as a Disney star who started out as a singer Miley Cyrus to organize a talent competition at the age of 10, and later ended up acting in Disney’s youth series and TV movies.

Along with acting, Carpenter started a singing career and released her first single as a solo artist at the age of 14 in 2014. In the 2020s, she switched from one Disney-owned record company to another and shed her teenage star image. Nowadays, you can often hear sexual puns in his songs.

Carpenter enjoyed moderate popularity at least in the United States already years ago, but the warm-up was washed away by the megastar Taylor Swift’s on the world tour last year and this year have raised his profile even further.

While performing on The Eras tour, Carpenter captivated audiences with, among other things, his songs Feather and Nonsense.

In the spring, he reached another milestone by performing at the world-famous Coachella festival. Espresso appeared in April just before the festival gig.

“I just wanted to release a little song before Coachella,” the singer wrote on his social media channels as the accompanying words for the release of the single.

We can’t know for sure if Carpenter really thought it was just a “little song”, but it certainly didn’t stay that way.

Espresso is still ringing everywhere, but Carpenter already has his next hit in his hands, released at the beginning of June Please please please.

Fans watched Carpenter’s performance in ecstasy at the Governors Ball festival in New York.

The latest the interest of the single has also been increased by the music video featuring her boyfriend, SaltburnIrish actor known from the movie (2023). Barry Keoghan. The couple who spoke in the entertainment media has brought more attention around each other.

Carpenter has also quickly become a style icon. Instagram and Tiktok have been abuzz with publications admiring her clothes, hair and make-up style.

Carpenter has managed to bring something approachable and mass-pleasing to pop music, but with just the right edge to make him memorable.

A summer of dominance may just be the beginning for Carpenter. Album coming out at the end of August Short n’ Sweet it remains to be seen whether the winning streak will continue or whether he will remain a one-espresso-shot wonder.