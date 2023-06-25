Music | Here are this summer’s hit candidates

What combine this year’s hottest summer hits? If you look at the guesses of two music journalists, you can conclude that the Finnish language, hip-hop, danceability, previous summer hits and even morality.

“In these summer hits, hip-hop meets a pop chorus. There are also a lot of male artists in the group who show a more sensitive side,” says YleX’s music editor Katri Norrlin.

Norrlin and former program director of Radiomafia Jukka Haarma chose the following candidates as summer hits for their lists: Gettomasan After allTuulin and Cledos In a bikini and two songs from Karri Koira and Käärijä.

Norrlin summarizes the typical essence of the summer hit with a certain feeling of freedom.

“When you listen to a summer hit, you feel like going for a walk in the field, driving on the highway, or going for a spin. The summer hit is a big concept. For example, you never think about what will be this year’s autumn hit”.

Gray on the other hand, highlights the effect of the shortness of the Finnish summer. There is little time and then you have to detach. That’s why many of the songs are prom songs.

“They’re not dark-toned on average, even though Finland is a country of metal, punk and heavier rock. However, metal bands rarely make big summer hits,” says Haarma.

Some of this summer’s potential hits are linked by the fact that they are based on already existing music.

“The summer hit is an interesting phenomenon. It is not intended to create anything new. That’s why many have old elements. We’re trying to find an old song below, in order to get an expanded audience,” says Haarma.

Finns listen to evergreens in the summer and especially at midsummer. Spotify says in its announcement that Midsummer’s Day music plays especially Rauli Badding Somerjoen ParadisePopedan Hot summer and Levi and the Leavings North Karelia.

According to the release, the more recent mid-summer streaming favorites are represented by the Paris band Kevät Summer nightof the Indian summer band Miss summer hayControl room What summer? and Kymppilinja and Mariska I.

Katri Norrlin's summer hits ■ Spring in Paris by Shrty and Joel "This has already become a hit. It has worked well on streaming services and I have also come across it on Tiktok. It has a summery feel to it. It sounds fresh and danceable." ■ Gettomasan After all "Finns love Gettomasa. If Gettomasa releases a good enough song before the summer, it has the ingredients for a summer hit. This is a more sensitive Gettomasa. It's masculine but with a gentle touch." ■ Bikineis of Tuuli and Cledos "This checks a lot of summer hit boxes. It mentions bikinis and pool, and samples the legendary summer hit PMMP's Tanning Stripes. It's punchy, relaxed and danceable." ■ Curry to the Dog's Straight Heart "This is the long-awaited return of Karri Koira and a really, really, really summery song, singing that Summer just got hotter. It's groovy, relaxed and positive." ■ Wrapper's Cha Cha Cha "Of course, this is also a hit in the summer. I believe that quite a lot of people would like to hear it live as well." ■ As a bonus: Kuumaan Ylivoimainen, Bess's Mission, Iben's Blondina and Portion Boys' Sex in Seinäjoki.