Music | Helsinki Chamber Choir as Grammy nominee for Kaija Saariaho’s piece, also nominated by Esa-Pekka Salonen

Female artists grab the 2024 Grammy nominations. The American R&B singer SZA received the most nominations.

Helsinki The chamber choir and the Finnish chamber ensemble Uusinta Ensemble are nominated at the Grammy gala Kaija Saariaho from a choral work Reconnaissance. The conductor and choir director is German-born Nils Schweckendiek.

Saariahon Reconnaissance had its premiere at the Helsinki Festival Week in August 2022, and it has been released as an album this year. The text of the work was written by Saariaho’s son Aleksi Barriere.

Also the conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen is nominated in the Best Choir Performance category György Ligeti From Lux Aeternainterpreted by the San Francisco Symphony Chorus.

Salonen is also nominated in the best orchestra performance category Igor Stravinsky Spring sacrifice from a performance with the San Francisco Symphony. Esa-Pekka Salonen won the Grammy in 2009 for the best art music soloist and orchestra performance.

Grammy Award nominations collected the most by an American R&B singer SZAa total of nine songs.

Female artists dominated the nomination lists, and received nominations for, among other things Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Victoria Monét, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish.

Six nominations were also received by Phoebe Bridgers, by Julien Baker and by Lucy Dacus supergroup Boygenius.

The only male artist who received at least six nominations was a musician Jon Batisteand a total of nine female artists reached the same number of nominations, such as Variety write. Of the artists in the three main categories, 24 nominations went to women and three of them to the male artist, Jon Batiste.

Taylor Swift can break the record if her album Midnights wins the album of the year category. It would be his fourth win. At the moment, he is level with his three wins Frank Sinatra’s, Stevie Wonder’s and by Paul Simon with.

Perhaps the name that garnered the most surprising nominations is the American singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, which received a total of seven nominations. His album On My Mama is nominated in the Album of the Year category.

The Grammys, considered the most prestigious award in the American audio industry, will be awarded for the 66th time on February 4, 2024. There are a total of 94 award categories.

The story was corrected on November 11, 11:38: In the story, it was previously wrongly stated that Esa-Pekka Salonen had won seven Grammys, but he has won one Grammy award.