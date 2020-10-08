Music Haloo Helsinki is already returning from a two-year break

The band announced the release of a new song on Friday.

Finland Haloo Helsinki, one of the most popular bands, is on fire for a long break.

The band released a short video on social media on Thursday morning, along with announcing the release of new music on Friday, October 9th. The name of the new single is Lady Domina.

As early as Wednesday, the band released a fresh self-image, sparking speculation about their activation.

The release of the new music is a small surprise, as the band had previously confirmed they would not make a return until 2021.

When announcing the upcoming break of more than two years, they said they would not return until 2021, when their new album will be released.

Haloo Helsinki took a break after the summer gigs in 2018, and the band members began to focus on their own solo projects.

Vocalist Elli Tiilikainen was the solo project Ellipse. Together with his band, Tiilikainen released the record Funeral of one woman and toured closely at gigs.

Ellipse’s most streamed song on Spotify is The world is broken 1.5 million repetitions.

Leo Hakanen and Jere Marttila again founded the new edm duo Stereon. The band After years was one of last year’s biggest hits. At Spotify, it has now been listened to almost 11 million times.

During the break, a musical was also gathered around the band’s music The world is made for us, which premiered in February 2020 at Linnanmäki Peacock. The musical will return to the repertoire at the end of October.

Haloo Helsinki is a Helsinki-based rock band founded in 2006 with bassist-singer Elli Tiilikainen, guitarists Leo Hakanen and Jere Marttila and drummer Jukka Soldan.

In total, it has released six albums. The band’s hits include On the other side of the world, Madness Highway and Baby.