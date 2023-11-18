Music | Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing accident first became a lawsuit and now a musical

A “silly queer comedy” has been born on the basis of a strange court case between a superstar and a pensioner.

Film star Gwyneth Paltrow’s the recent skiing accident has been turned into a musical, which will premiere in London’s West End in December, says BBC.

In 2016, Paltrow and a retired optometrist Terry Sanderson collided on a ski slope in Utah, USA. Sanderson was injured in the crash and filed a lawsuit three years later, accusing Paltrow of the accident and demanding $300,000 in damages.

The matter was finally settled in court last March. 76-year-old Sanderson lost the case because the court found that he himself had caused the accident. Paltrow, who recently worked mainly as an entrepreneur in the wellness industry, wanted one dollar from Sanderson as compensation.

Now a musical has been made based on the lawsuit, which also contained comical features Gwyneth Goes Skiing. The music for it was made by a singer and songwriter Lelandwho has previously made songs among others For Selena Gomez and To Troye Sivan and made the music RuPaul’s Drag Race -TV series, which has been shown in Finland under the name In search of the top drag queen.

The authors have characterized Gwyneth Goes Skiing into a goofy queer comedy with musical performances.

At the end of last spring’s trial, Paltrow was said to have visited Sanderson and wished him well.

“I realized it was going to be the closing song for us,” songwriter Leland tells the BBC.