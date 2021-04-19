Gustavo Dudamel, the successor to Esa-Pekka Salonen in Los Angeles, took a six-year wash from Paris.

Los Longtime Musical Director of the Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel, 40, is also expected to begin conducting the Paris Opera. The six-year season begins immediately in August.

The Venezuelan-born conductor, who has taken Spanish nationality, will typically have a fair carbon footprint, as he likes one of his homes in Madrid and has responsibilities not only in Los Angeles but also in Venezuela’s legendary El sistema music education system and Simon Bolívar Symphony Orchestra.

Dudamel won the Bamberg Conducting Competition in 2004. Five years later, a still-ongoing season began Esa-Pekka Salonen as a successor in Los Angeles.

Dudamel has conducted more than 30 opera productions, some of them in concert performances – not yet quite enormously compared to traditional opera conductors.

In Paris, Dudamel competes for the time and attention of classical music lovers with, for example, two Finnish chief conductors. Mikko Franck leads the French Radio Philharmonic and Klaus Mäkelä is the new chief conductor of the Orchester de Paris.