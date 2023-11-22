Music | Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose is accused of rape

Former model Sheila Kennedy says that the events date back to 1989.

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose accused of rape and violence. Reuters, AFP, Rolling Stone and The Guardian.

According to the lawsuit received by AFP, the events take place in 1989.

Actress and former model Sheila Kennedy says that at that time he met Rose in a nightclub in New York. According to Kennedy, Rose had raped him in the hotel room that same evening. So far, Rose has not commented on the accusation.

The civil suit was filed Wednesday in New York.

According to the suit, Rose used her position and influence as a public figure to manipulate and abuse Kennedy.

In New York, there is a statute in effect according to which a victim of sexual abuse can file a civil lawsuit, even if the crime is statute-barred. The order is only in effect until midnight US East Coast time.