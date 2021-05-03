Music Grammy gala in music industry removes secret insiders who have been able to influence the selection of candidates

Anonymous Grammy Award committees have been accused of corruption and racism.

The United States the Recording Academy, an association of music professionals, announced Friday that it will abandon secret committees that select Grammy Award nominees.

News about it, for example The Los Angeles Times.

In the music industry, it has been interpreted that the decision was a reaction to the latest awards scandal. R&B musician The Weeknd, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, achieved commercial and critical success with his album After Hours but missed out completely at the March Grammy Gala.

The Weeknd announced The New York Times in an interview that he forbids sending his music to the Grammy Awards for future evaluation because of secret committees.

Interim President of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. tells the LA Times, however, that the change was initiated even before the last Grammy Gala nominees were announced.

“Such changes are not made quickly in response to a single event,” Mason says, adding that the Academy invited a working group to look at the committees last summer.

HS wrote in March controversial Grammy system. It has been based on insiders who remain anonymous and have had the power to oversee and sometimes also change the choices of the Academy’s broad electorate.

The role of the committees was once augmented in 1989 to make candidates a little more up-to-date in mainstream pop as senior members of the Record Academy voted their old favorites from one decade to the next.

But over time, the work of the committees began to garner more and more criticism. Among other things, there have been suspicions in the music industry that insider members reward their friends and punish their enemies.

In recent years, there has been talk above all about ignoring black artists. For example Drake, Frank Ocean and Sean “Diddy” Combs have accused the jury of structural racism, as R&B and hip-hop artists have been systematically left without awards in the most prestigious categories.

Rumors of corruption and racism caught fire in 2020 when the former president of Record Academy Deborah Dugan accused the Grammy organization of distorting and discriminating against votes in the context of his exclusion from the association.

Current Chairman Harvey Mason Jr. assures that in the future, choices will be made more straightforwardly. 12,000 members vote for the four most important categories – Album of the Year, Record, Song and New Artist. The eight with the most votes will be nominated.

The Grammy Gala also announced other reforms on Friday. Genre categories will be reduced from 15 to 10. The Academy will also present two completely new awards: the best global music performance and the best Música Urbana album.

64. The Grammy Gala is scheduled for January 31, 2022.