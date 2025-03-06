Marguerite Duras is able to lift a whole world in any of its pages. She said she had only been faithful to two things in her life: drinking and writing. But that was not accurate at all. Nobody like her put so much … Passion, so much emotion in surrendering to that neonant, vertiginous and strange feeling how love is. She portrayed women, herself, waiting for him, enjoying him, suffering from him until he turned them into escape points. He knew how to see each nuance, ask the questions that try to account for that paradise that suddenly becomes hell.

‘The music‘, originally written as a television script in 1965, it is a work full of questions. Who do we become when we say goodbye to a love? Who, of all who we are, dared to end him drowning him in a sea of ​​disputes, fights, distancing, lovers and silences when in reality what he intended was to launch a scream, a relief call so that this love would not end at all? How do you live separation? And what happens to all our wounds when we meet again that person we are still loving, although we have tried to raise another life?

Hard returns here to his favorite station, summer, and his favorite space, a hotel, and in them he raises an adjustment of accounts that is nothing other than a way of explaining what happened and what continues to happen. Magüi lookvery wisely, choose that dramatic containment is the best way to express all this tension, all this passion. Download in the interpretation of Ana Duato and of Darío Grandinetti All those chords that form such a powerful score, so full of colors, and that is magnificent, absorbed. Ana Duato is splendorous and gives her role not only with a sentimental load but also erotic, because she knows that things are not solved only in the words, which are asking for a caress, a body, that the whole past is present in that hotel hall and everything is discussed whether to become future or not. The important thing is that Magüi Mira has carried out not only the dialogue of two lovers but everything that surrounds that dialogue, has caught the poetry of this work.