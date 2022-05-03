Music Georgian-born violinist Lisa Batiashvili refuses to perform with Valery Gergiev anymore: “She can no longer be said to be ‘just’ a musician.”

Violinist Lisa from Batiashvili became a favorite of Finnish audiences in 1995, when he came second in the Jean Sibelius Violin Competition. As well as winning the competition Pekka Kuusisto that Batiashvili have had handsome international careers as violin soloists since the competition.

Batiashvili has visited Finland often after the race, and now he is here again. The violinist will play as a soloist with the Radio Symphony Orchestra this week in two concerts.

“I have strong emotional ties to Finland,” says Batiashvili. “My experience in the Sibelius Violin Competition has affected my whole life. That was the first time I presented Sibelius concert, and the competition began my career as a professional musician. And that’s when I first met Sakari Oramonwho became one of my favorite conductors and with whom I have worked with many different orchestras. ”

Oramo, who previously served as chief conductor of the RSO for a long time, will also conduct this week’s concerts.

“Now that Sakari has left the orchestra, this is a return for both of us to the place where our friendship began.”

Sibeliusviolin competition will be held again in May, after a two-year corona delay. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the Sibelius competition is taking place in a new world political situation, and the decision of the Competition Commission to deny Russian violinists the opportunity to participate has sparked debate.

According to Batiashvili, the decision is probably the right one, although at the same time he recognizes the difficulty of the issue. Artists create and maintain the soft power of their home countries in the same way as athletes, and at the moment, Russian athletes are also virtually excluded from international competitions.

“We live in a free and tolerant world and we want culture to build bridges. But unfortunately, the situation now is that the world needs to take a clear stand against Russia, as was done for Germany during World War II, ”says Batiashvili.

“We are in a situation where there has been an attacker in the world for at least fifteen years who has moved borders and has never been confronted with it. So we’ve come to a situation where we probably have to refrain from tolerance and be very strict. ”

Lisa Batiashvili and Ukrainian-German pianist Milana Chernihiv in Bologna in September 2021.

Especially in the case of young people, it is, of course, difficult to determine precisely the extent to which they represent their country of origin and the extent to which they represent themselves, at least if they have not themselves made clear their possible national session.

“I don’t blame any single young musician for the situation, but on the other hand, things have gotten to this point because, for too many years, Russia’s actions have been approved in both the West and Russia.”

Unlike young artists, the situation is different for established Russian artists who have clearly benefited from their country’s politics. In classical music, the president Vladimir Putin the conductor is personified especially as a cultural ambassador Valery Gergiev. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Gergiev has lost his job in the West, and his opposition holdings in the West have been detailed by the leader of the opposition. Alexei Navalnyin foundation.

After Russia started the war in February, Georgian-born Batiashvili says he has been paralyzed for weeks. “I couldn’t do anything. I compare the situation in Ukraine with Georgia and the 2008 war. It seems to me that Ukraine is fighting the fight that we Georgians wanted to fight. ”

In 2008, Russia accused Georgia of aggression against the separatist region of South Ossetia and used it as a pretext to attack Georgia.

Lisa Batiashvili has previously shed Gergiev, such as his concert in the ruins of the South Ossetian parliament after the 2008 war, and his support for the conquest of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. Gergiev herself is from North Ossetia in Russia.

After the conquest of Crimea, Batiashvili was invited to perform with Gergiev in Rotterdam, for which he commissioned a Georgian composer. Igor Lobodalta encorex solo violin work Requiem for Ukraine (Soul Fair for Ukraine).

“I didn’t want to be one of those musicians who disagrees with Gergiev about his support for Putin but never says anything,” Batiashvili told the New York Times in an interview in the year 2015.

Admittedly, support for the occupation of Crimea and its presence in South Ossetia gave the West a strong indication of Gergiev’s attitude towards Putin and Russia’s war policy, but in fact it was not until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that it began to respond more widely.

“Thanks to recent revelations, we are finally seeing how the whole system is being used to maintain oppression, and then it cannot be said that Gergiev or anyone else is‘ just a musician, ’” Batiashvili says.

Lisa Batiashvili has decided to speak out in public against the attackers and oppressors, otherwise they will have too easy control of the public debate.

“Extremists always speak in a much louder voice than pacifists. We give extremists too much space: that’s why Trump thrives in the United States, and in many other countries the far right and left gain power. People have lost the middle ground, and it would be important to find it again. ”

Batiashvili also seeks to help Ukrainian musicians through a foundation bearing his own name. He founded the Lisa Batiasvhili Foundation in February 2021 to assist young musicians in his native Georgia, but alongside that, he has now raised the issue of helping Ukrainian musicians.

“Through my foundation, I have been in contact with Ukrainian musicians living abroad. With their help, we get information about the musicians in Ukraine who are in the worst places, such as Kharkov, Mariupol and Chernihiv. They have lost everything and we are trying to send them money. ”

There is a war also strongly influenced Batiashvili.

“Wherever I go in the world, I see Ukrainian flags everywhere. And for the first time in a long time, it becomes a feeling that something has connected people. Before that, the essence of Europe seemed very fragile. And something so terrible had to happen for Europe to rediscover its power. ”

Batiashvili was born in Georgia in 1979, and after the break-up of the Soviet Union, his family moved to Hamburg. So he remembers the Soviet times of the 1980s.

“I became a European in 1991. Before that, Europe was a place of my dreams – not only because I could buy everything there wasn’t in the Soviet Union, but also because of freedom, respect, democracy and culture.”

Global support for Ukraine is strong and united right now, and it would be important to maintain it, Batiashvili says.

“We must not get bogged down in war, but we must maintain unity so that Russia understands that it cannot succeed. Otherwise, for example, Moldova, Georgia, the Baltic countries and Finland are in danger. ”

As a well-known musician, Batiashvili strives to raise the issue of Ukraine not only through his foundation, but also by talking about it whenever possible. Like right now.

“I keep the issue on social media, and in concerts I talk to the audience as much as possible. Of course, I am not a politician, but I think I am more part of the resistance movement, as in France in the 1940s: the power and voice of the people can really make a difference, especially now in the age of the internet. “

In the concerts, Batiashvili will keep the issue of Ukraine on display by continuing to play what he ordered in 2014 Requiem for Ukraine work.

“Of course I wish it wasn’t so burning to play it now, but I play it often and present it at concerts.”

In Finland, he has performed it already in August 2014, when it was held in Helsinki A peace concert called We Agree to Disagreewhich featured numerous international music stars.

To Finland Batiashvili is happy to return again.

“I want to have some kind of connection to the places I go,” Batiashvili says.

The connection to Finland that began with the Sibelius Violin Competition has continued through friendships with many Finnish musicians.

The 1995 Jean Sibelius Violin Competition was won by Pekka Kuusisto (center) Nikolaj Znaider from Denmark, who finished third on the left, and Lisa Batiashvili, who was then known as Elisabeth. Nikolaj Znaider, on the other hand, has been using his full name since 2019, which is Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider.

“A musician’s life can be lonely, especially at the beginning of a career, when you don’t really know anyone yet. But at some point you may start to choose where and with whom you perform. For example, in Finland there are Klaus Mäkelän and Santtu-Matias Rouvalin such as young conductors, and I will be performing with both for the first time soon, ”says Batiashvili.

“The best thing is when the friendship continues and grows for decades. So when you look Martha Argerichia and Daniel Barenboimiaor Zubin Mehtaa and Pinchas Zukermaniawho have performed with each other for fifty years and who are getting old together… I look forward to it myself! ”

Lisa Batiashvili will perform on Wednesday and Thursday 4-5. May as soloist of the Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sakari Oramo at the Music Hall.