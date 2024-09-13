Music | FT: Pink Floyd and Sony Music rub shoulders with half a billion dollar deals for publishing rights

Music|If implemented, the deal would be one of the largest cost rights deals.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Sony is negotiating to buy Pink Floyd’s catalog for around 451 million euros, reports the Financial Times. The negotiations are at an advanced stage, but the parties have not commented on the information publicly. The inflamed personal relationships of the members of Pink Floyd have made previous negotiations difficult. The band’s most active period was the end of the 1960s and the 1970s, when several classic songs were released.

Newspaper Financial Times tellsthat the music giant Sony Music is negotiating with the members of the Pink Floyd band to buy the band’s catalog for a price of half a billion dollars, or about 451 million euros.

If implemented, the deal would be one of the largest cost rights deals. The same price range was talked about in 2021 when Sony bought Bruce Springsteen song catalog. Sony is also currently negotiating deals for the publishing rights of the band Queen in the price range of around one billion dollars.

Exact trade prices are typically not disclosed to the public, which is why the various media base their price information on insider sources.

The two of you the Financial Times’ news about Pink Floyd’s catalog is also based on the insider’s information, as neither Sony Music nor members of Pink Floyd commented on the information to the newspaper. According to the Financial Times, negotiations are already at an advanced stage.

In the past, other music giants have also been interested in Pink Floyd’s catalog, but the negotiations have been complicated by the strained personal relationships of the band members, which have also led to crew changes over the years.

There have been tensions especially with the guitarist-singer by David Gilmour and the bassist who left the band in the mid-1980s by Roger Waters between.

In the year Founded in 1965, Pink Floyd’s most active period was the late 1960s and 1970s, when the released albums include several classic songs of the art rock genre, such as Money, Shine on You Crazy Diamond, Wish You Were Here and Another Brick in the Wall.

In recent years, the band, which has shrunk to two members, has hardly been active. David Gilmour sold his collection of 126 guitars in 2019 in the auction at a price of about 21.5 million dollars, or about 19 million euros. Drummer Nick Mason on the other hand, has performed Pink Floyd’s music with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets band, which he founded in 2018.