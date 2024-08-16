The heat is on in the Northern hemisphere, the holidays are coming along, the desire to have fun is accelerating and what better way to do it than to the beat of some of the latest musical hits from Africa, many of which are crossing borders. Different genres such as Afrobeats, Afropop, genge, reggae either mdombolo They come together in this list to highlight the variety, creativity and richness of the continent.

To celebrate the first anniversary of her album The Evil Geniusand its more than 45 million downloads, Mr Eazi has presented a video of the song PanadolA constant percussion, an ever-present bass and lots of synthesizers joined by the voice of the artist who says he finds relief in love and music, in the same way as the effects produced by the painkiller that gives the single its name.

A pair of little-known artists have taken the Zimbabwean charts by storm with a song that is both powerful and seductive. Cheuka Ndaenda combines Nico C.’s delicate voice with Mufudzie’s heartbreaking words. The two speak of the need to take life seriously and not get carried away by the many distractions that come along the way.

Komosava means “how are you?” (What’s this about?). Diamond Platnumz has remixed this track, featuring Khali Harisson and Chley, and also featuring American Jason Derulo. The Tanzanian uses this single to greet all the people of the world using seven languages, thus emphasizing the need for unity and respect for different cultures. He also says that it is the beginning of a new genre, an evolution of bongo flava. The fact is that it is accompanied by a fun and vibrant video that makes you want to dance.

Genge It is a variant of hip hop influenced by dancehall which emerged in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, in the 1990s, usually sung in Sheng (a mix of Swahili, English and several local languages). Genge means “group of people”. Matata is a quintet that has revived this style as demonstrated by their single Inakubalikain which he is accompanied by the duo Watendawili. On this occasion they mix Sheng with Kikuyu.

Yemi Alade joins Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley’s eldest son, in wishing peace and love to all of Africa. Peace and Love brings together the Nigerian and the Jamaican in a song full of rhythm reggaesomething new for one of the queens of AfrobeatsIt is the first single from her recently released new album, Rebel Queen Albumwhich contains 16 songs that touch on a variety of musical styles.

Nigerian actor and singer Chiké joins forces in a posthumous collaboration with his compatriot Mohbad, who died in September 2023. A tribute to a friend full of rhythm in a song titled Egwu.

We now jump to the Democratic Republic of the Congo with one of the best representatives of the genre known as mdomboloa variant of the Congolese rumba, RJ Kanierra. Last year he had a great success with the song Aunt which seems to be going to be surpassed with this new one, Lela.

We ended in Sao Tome and Principe with something a little more relaxed. Distinct is the latest single from the Mendes Ferreira brothers, the duo Calema. On this occasion they are accompanied by the Portuguese, of Cape Verdean origin, Dino D’Santiago. Afropop to reflect on the personal journey and the search for freedom and inner peace. The song is written in Cape Verdean Creole.

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.