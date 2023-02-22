Many demands are detected in most of the musical compositions that have been presented lately in Africa. But also great doses of rhythm and desire to have fun. That there is space for everything. We travel the continent from south to north, from west to east, to enjoy some of the novelties that come from it, celebrate its successes and discover, once again, the originality and freshness of its composers and performers.

On February 5, the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles. The big surprise was that this year Burna Boy has not won any awards. He had used his followers to it. Despite being nominated, as was Ugandan Eddy Kenzo, he had no luck. Those who did raise the award were the South African Zakes Bantwini (who became famous for the song osamain 2021), Wouter Kellerman (known flutist) and Nomcebo Zikode (vocalist of jerusalemthe theme of Master KG went viral a couple of years ago) in the category of Best Global Music Performance, with Bayethe, which in Zulu means “acclaim”. This song was presented last October and is marked by a mixture of flutes and traditional rhythms.

Outside of world recognition, the Ugandan singer and actress Juliana Kanyomozi does not stop receiving awards at the continental level. After almost four years of silence, in which she has focused on her film career, she returns to the world of music with a new title single. omwana. In it, he talks about marriage and the qualities of a good husband while criticizing traditions such as the dowry, with which the woman is practically bought and becomes the husband’s property.

Much more conservative is the king of the bongo flava, Diamond Platnumz, who complains, in a conversation with his late brother, that his sister-in-law has become unrecognizable after his death. He has changed his life, he has spent the family money and has abandoned his obligations to his mother-in-law. Come on, who wants a woman clinging to tradition. Or so at least it appears from his latest single, Zuwemawhich is the sister-in-law’s name.

From Zimbabwe comes Winky D., one of the best-known musicians in the country. Just released the single dze mabwe in which he collaborates with Shigai-Dzimba. In it she states that his heart bleeds day and night when she sees the poor and needy. The song explains that society has become very greedy and that something must be done to change this situation.

The Senegalese rapper Didier Awadi launches a cry against the subjugation of Africa and the neocolonialism maintained by those who promoted slavery through new mechanisms such as the CFA franc, two common currencies for 14 African countries, almost all of them former French colonies. The continent has left all its wealth in foreign hands and Africans cannot even travel outside of it. All this is sung in the theme When on refuse on dit nonin which Diyane Adams collaborates.

And since we’re talking about rap, you can’t ignore a topic that is enjoying great success across the continent. Is about Chalet, by the South African Sho Madjozi. This rapper, songwriter, actress and poet, who likes to incorporate Tsonga culture into her music, she is making a lot of people dance.

Togolese duo Toofan have a very different message. After a long period of silence, he reappears to thank God for everything he has achieved in life (money, houses, fame) after starting from scratch. It’s not normal It is a composition that mixes French, wé and pidgin.

we finished with the reggae by Tiken Jah Fakoly. The Ivorian is back with a new song, this time in English: I can hear, in which the Jamaican Winston McAnuff collaborates. It’s from his latest album. pouvoir brace (power heist). It is a song to the people who fight to improve their lives, who all they want is justice, equal rights and freedom.

