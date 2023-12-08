Music | Fröbel’s Palikat band will take the stage in Ruisrock, see also other information on summer events

Tiesto and Alan Walker will come to the Weekend festival in the summer, and Louis Tomlinson to Ruisrock. Sideways has also announced its first performers.

22.11. 11:28 | Updated 15:56

Next the main performers of the summer Weekend festival are dance music superstar DJs, Dutch Tiësto and Norwegian Alan Walker. Both have performed at the Weekend before: Walker last year and Tiësto in the summer of 2016.

The other main performers of the Weekend festival, which will be organized at Espoo’s Vermo Areena at the beginning of August, are Timmy Trumpet, Coon and Dion Wisser.

RuisrockIN At least someone familiar from the One Direction boy band will be the main performer in July Louis Tomlinsonwho performed for the first time as a solo artist in Finland in September.

Ruisrock also features an American rapper Offset. His biggest hit, together Metro Boomin’s done with Ric Flair Dip has received more than 1.3 billion listens on Spotify.

Other foreign performers include the soloist of the band The xx Romy Madley Croftywho performs as a solo artist under the name Romya British rapper J Hus and Swedish Yaeger.

In June, the British duo Jungle, a Berlin-based South Korean, will perform at the Sideways festival in Helsinki’s ice hall area Peggy GouIrish born Fontaines DC and Turkish Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek .

Summer the following performers will be seen at the festival:

Summer peace, Turku, 7-9 June. 2024

Slowdive, Balming Tiger, Ladyhawke, Libianca, Markus Krunegård, Ville Ahonen, Alma and Kuumaa.

Sideways, Helsinki, 13.-15.6. 2024

Jungle, Peggy Gou, Fontaines DC, Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek.

Province, Seinäjoki, 27-29.6. 2024

Bring Me the Horizon, Yungblud, Kvelertak, Sanni, Käärijä, Kaija Koo, Apulanta, Stam1na.

Tuska, Helsinki 28.-30.6. 2024

Bring Me the Horizon, Amorphis, Opeth, Stam1na, Alestorm, Vola and Riverside.

Ruisrock, Turku, 5-7 July. 2024

Louis Tomlinson, Offset, Romy, J Hus, Yaeger, Kaija Koo, Behm, PMMP, Ellinoora, Gettomasa, Ibe, Sanni, Blind Channel, Kuumaa, Vilma Jää, Fröbel’s blocks.

Ilosaarirock, Joensuu, 12.-14.7. 2024

Electric Callboy, Heilung, Viagra Boys, PMMP, Blind Channel, Ege Zulu, Behm and JJylli & Kuoppis – The Music of Kingston Wall.

Flow, Helsinki 9.-11.8. 2024

PJ Harvey, Pulp, Fred Again, The Smile, Jessie Ware, Denzel Curry, Ibe, Arppa, Tinyhawk & Bizarro, Verneri Pohjola and Antti Autio.

This article will be updated as the festivals announce the upcoming summer’s artist engagements.