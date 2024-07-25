Music|According to Radio Classique, Klaus Mäkelä will be seen at Friday’s opening.

25.7. 20:22

of Paris a Finnish performer will be seen at the opening of the Olympics, says the Frenchman Radio Classique.

According to the information received by the classical music radio channel, the conductor Klaus Mäkelä conducts the performance of the Orchester de Paris orchestra and choir at the opening.

According to French media, the performance will be seen at the beginning of Friday’s ceremony and will be held at the Conciergerie Palace on the Île de la Cité island in the center of Paris.

Hilly28, has been the music director of the Orchester de Paris since 2021. Enjoyed international fame from a young age Mäkelä is also the chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic.

In 2027, Mäkelä will be the chief conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam and the musical director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is expected to be a massive entertainment spectacle, but the program has been largely kept secret. Among other things Lady Gaga’s and Celine Dion’s is rumored to perform at the ceremony.