Music | Forbes: Bruce Springsteen is a billionaire

Music|Forbes magazine estimated Springsteen’s wealth at around 1.1 billion dollars.

American rock musician Bruce Springsteen is a billionaire, estimates the financial magazine Forbes.

Known for his songs about the hard life of the working class, Springsteen’s wealth is estimated by the magazine to be around $1.1 billion.

In late 2021, Springsteen sold the rights to his music to Sony for around $500 million. Last year, the 74-year-old artist sold more than 1.6 million concert tickets, according to the Pollstar publication.

The last time Springsteen performed in Finland was last week at a sold-out concert at the Olympic Stadium. The longest concert of the artist known for his long concerts was 12 years ago at the same stadium, when Springsteen’s voice rang out in the night of Helsinki for more than four hours.

Artists who have previously crossed the one billion washing mark include, among others Rihanna, Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.