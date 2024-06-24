Music | Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl made fun of Taylor Swift’s concerts

Music|Dave Grohl, known as the frontman of the band Foo Fighters, hinted at his concert in London that Taylor Swift’s band would not play live at their concerts.

The Foo Fighters – band Dave Grohl warned his audience “Taylor Swift’s anger” at his concert in London on Saturday, says, among other things Deadline-magazine.

Foo Fighters played London’s Olympic Stadium at the same time as Taylor Swift performed the second night of her Eras tour at Wembley Stadium.

Grohl mocked Swift’s Eras tour, saying the Foo Fighters used to call theirs the Errors tour. “Eras” means eras, while “errors” means mistakes.

According to Grohl, Foo Fighters have made mistakes on their tours because the band plays their shows live. This is how Grohl let it be understood that Swift’s band would not play their concerts live for the public.

Swift can be interpreted as responding to Grohl the next night, at her third consecutive London gig. Swift stopped separately to praise her musicians to the audience.

“Every single member of my band, every single member of our group: my band that’s going to play live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift told the crowd.

Grohl has previously made positive statements about Swift. According to Deadline, some fans suspect that Grohl’s mind has been changed by the behavior of Taylor Swift fans who call themselves “Swifties”. Some fans harassed Grohl’s 17-year-old daughter on social media after she criticized Swift for flying on a private jet.