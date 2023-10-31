Music | Folk musician Maija Kauhanen received the music prize of the Nordic Council

Maija Kauhanen is not only a kantele artist, but also a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. The prize is around 40,000 euros.

folk musician, kantele artist Maija Kauhanen has received the music prize of the Nordic Council.

The award committee describes Kauha as an explosively powerful and versatile musician who has created a handsome international career in a short time.

“At her most original, Maija Kauhanen is a multi-instrumentalist in her live performances as a one-woman orchestra. On stage you can simultaneously hear the wildest kantel, the loudest vocal expression and an arsenal of dozens of percussion instruments, from cymbals to bells, bowls and various dishes,” the award criteria say.

Kauhanen is also a singer-songwriter, whose songs often deal with the fates of women of different ages.

“In my work as a folk musician, I see how certain topics have been present in folk songs long before we were born. Topics such as love, nature, communities, wars and hope for peace. Now we have to sing about them more than ever,” Kauhanen said in his acceptance speech at the award ceremony in Oslo.

The prize is around 40,000 euros. The recipient of the award was chosen from among 13 candidates.

Kauhanen has previously been awarded, among other things, the Emma award for the best ethnic album for his debut album Raivopyöra, which was released in 2017.

Nordic the council’s music prize was first awarded in 1965. It is awarded every other year to a work by a living composer and every other year to a large or small group of performers.

The council’s film, literature, children’s and young people’s literature and environmental awards were also distributed at the event held in the Oslo Opera House.

The Swedish circular economy company Renewcell received the environmental award.

The literature award also went to Sweden Joanna Rubin for Dranger from a comic book Ihågkom oss till liv. The prize for children’s and young people’s literature, on the other hand, was awarded to an Icelander Rán to Flygenring from the picture book Eldgos.

The film prize was awarded to a Danish film For Empire.