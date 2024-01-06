Saturday, January 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | First Jarkko Martikainen wrote a song about Jussi Halla-aho and received death threats from his supporters, then the source of the threats changed

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Music | First Jarkko Martikainen wrote a song about Jussi Halla-aho and received death threats from his supporters, then the source of the threats changed

According to Jarkko Martikainen, known from the YUP band, he has been asked to join politics for about 20 years, but he does not stand behind any party.

When Jarkko Martikainen says hello on the phone, it's as if he heard the sound of a starter gun instead of a greeting. Än, yy, do, now: speak!

“I didn't think I was healthy, and I'm not, but the forms of my madness are mild in the sense that they are constructive and sustaining in my life. I can't say anything about journalist matters, but that must also be a form of madness similar to the arts. If a person would like a stable income and security without being stared at under the magnifying glasses of others and wondering what people are saying about this, then this freelancer life is not healthy,” Martikainen begins his monologue.

#Music #Jarkko #Martikainen #wrote #song #Jussi #Hallaaho #received #death #threats #supporters #source #threats #changed

See also  Oil and gas production hits 3.9m barrels in November
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The civil society of Murcia places duties on Ballesta

The civil society of Murcia places duties on Ballesta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result