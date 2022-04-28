Music Finnish soprano Marjukka Tepponen jumped almost cold on the Metropolitan stage to a big role: Now she tells how it all happened

According to Marjukka Tepponen, whether the baptism of fire spawns more work in the world-famous opera house is now in the hands of her agent.

New York

When The prestigious Metropolitan Opera of New York Yevgeny Onegin original soprano Ailyn Perez was too sore to perform in early April, playing this chosen time Marjukka Tepposen phone.

By jumping into the female lead role of a Russian classic on Metropolitan’s stage, Tepponen not only had the opportunity to sing in front of an audience, but also to show her ability to perform a baptism of fire, for example to another actor sitting in a auditorium.

“He came to talk after the performance, but I couldn’t really say a decent sentence in any language. It couldn’t focus on anything other than that oh my God, what happened! ”

Singing Tatjana’s role in front of an audience was also a perfect test song, but the twists following the fire test are no longer in Tepponen’s own hands. Next, a singer’s agent flies to New York to discuss with the people in charge of the decisions whether there would be something suitable for Tepposne in Metropolitan’s future productions.

“Now we are living in an exciting phase. I would, of course, be extremely enthusiastic and grateful for the opportunity to return here sometime, but nothing has been said yet. It depends on so many things. Is there a role that I think would fit in or do I need more evidence. ”

Tepponen says the feedback from colleagues has been wonderfully encouraging, but thinks he’s not a well-known name for the big lead role, at least in New York.

“On the other hand, singing in the Metropolitan can be useful in Europe and it can feed that side again.”

Importantly, both the musical and theatrical team were enthusiastic about Tepponen’s performance, as their upward feedback is valuable.

Manhattan The Finnish soprano sitting on the terrace of the café in the morning sun is still confused and disbelieving. Yevgeny Onegin the last of the six screenings has been shown the night before.

At the time of the interview, a week has passed since the Finnish singer jumped on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera from the cold in practice. According to Tepponen, thinking about what happened is a little more dizzy.

Although the role is familiar to Tepponen, he had not practiced with the actual occupation, orchestra, or conductor.

“I hadn’t done a scene scene with them. Of course, I recognized them and I had talked, but it was just chattering between exercises, ”says Tepponen.

The call from the early afternoon was followed not only by several hours of disguise and dressing, but also by arranging a babysitter, for example. A caregiver for a 4-year-old boy was found with the help of colleagues. According to Tepponen, the help and support of the other cover occupations made the great experience even more wonderful.

It was a lucky coincidence that the American husband was in New York and was able to watch his wife’s debut at a prestigious opera house. Although the spouse is also an opera singer, Tepponen said he did not detach from his first performance analysis.

“I think the man was more excited than I was. He said after the show that it felt like he was running a marathon, so much for the other. ”

Tepponen got a mortgage on the cover role because a Metropolitan representative saw him in the role of Tatjana in Seattle. He did not attend an audition before his attachment to the task, but sang to the production management, accompanied by a pianist, in the rehearsal room a couple of days before his actual baptism of fire.

The mere fact that Tepponen reached the cover occupation of an opera with a full rehearsal period was a significant achievement.

The task of those selected for the cover occupation is to be on standby and jump on stage if the singer actually selected for the role is unable to perform. Tepponen was the only one from the cover occupation to get on stage.

“I’ve been a tourist watching a lot of productions and I couldn’t have dreamed of getting on stage myself. That cover thing came up, wow. And then, as a cherry on the cake, the performance was also successful. ”

Cover occupations have their own exercises, some of which look at what the actual occupation is doing and still have their own exercises on top of that.

“Which then do the same thing from scratch with their own strengths.”

Hand luggage traveling with Tepponen next washed in Seattle began immediately Yevgeny Onegin at the end. After performances Figaro’s wedding will end in Finland with Tepponen and his family.

The visa process was difficult, as getting an interview at the US Embassy in Helsinki is still challenging. As a result, Tepponen was a few days late from the start of the training period and did not have time to take the opportunity in advance, as he feared the delay would jeopardize the whole task.

Where Tepponen’s journey was delayed by visa challenges, the production included singers from Russia and Ukraine, whose travel was made even more difficult by the war.

“I heard quite a few horror stories about visas and flights turned to the border.”

President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against Ukraine on 24 February, less than three days after the Metropolitan, one of the world’s most prestigious opera houses, announced its leader Peter Gelbin that ties with Putin’s supporters will be severed for the time being.

“While we firmly believe in a warm friendship and long-lasting cultural exchange between Russian and American artists and cultural institutions, we can no longer deal with artists or institutions that support or receive support from Putin,” Gelb said on the Metropolitan website. in a published video message.

Although Gelb, who visited Russia several times, did not identify anyone in his statement, he later told the New York Times in an interviewthat cooperation with the Russian Bolshoi Theater, for example, is likely to end for the time being. In early March, the Metropolitan informedthat cooperation with Putin over the years openly supported the soprano Anna Netrebkon with ends.

Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky Yevgeny Onegin However, a baritone from Moscow was seen in the title role of the opera Igor Golovatenko. Opera director Gelb commented on the decision of the British newspaper Guardian in an interview noting that it is ridiculous for artists to be dropped from productions simply because of their nationality.

“Magnificent Russian masterpieces are not responsible for Putin. We rule out Putin, we do not (Alexander) Pushkin”Gelb said.

According to Marjukka Tepponen, politics in the corridors of the opera house was not discussed, even though Gelb’s statement was published just before Yevgeny Onegin the exercises began.

“Everyone got along, although there was, of course, a little shadow over the whole thing, knowing that one parent is under bombing in Kiev and the other family is in Moscow eating the atmosphere that is offered to everyone in Russia with a spoon.”

All colleagues were interested in hearing the Finnish thoughts on Russia and NATO. However, doing the roles helped Tepponen forget the difficult situation, as the music is universal.

“But it’s funny if people say they’re not political people and I’m not commenting on that. War is a different matter, supporting it is only to be condemned. ”

In Europe many productions hire young singers, according to Tepponen, but the performers on the Metropolitan stage are mostly people who have sung the role of up to thousands to tell in other houses.

According to Tepponen, how to get to the Metropolitan stage is also a matter of luck. However, he believes he has taken a partly systematic path towards bigger stages.

“When I was studying, it was said that don’t stay in Finland but go abroad. Of course, it is one route and it is kind of easier to become an international professional, but I have taken the Finnish route, which makes the connection to my homeland strong. ”

Tepponen got his first role abroad in Graz, Austria more than ten years ago. In the autumn, there will be another trip to Graz, where he will finally be able to play the role of Cio-Cio-San Madame Butterfly in the opera. Its initial premiere failed at the end of an intense training period due to the corona.

After the past two corona years, the calendar finally looks normal. Corona time was difficult in the economy of the two freelancers, but did not affect the direction of their careers.

There are hits on Tepponen’s performance calendar for a couple of years, but he says the corona has taught him to think that the performance will only be certain when the curtain rises.

In the summer, Tepponen returns to the Savonlinna Opera Festival, where he was hooked on the opera after singing in the first viola of the summer 2005 in the opera choir. On the stage of Olavinlinna, Tepponen also won the Timo Mustakallio singing competition in the spring of 2008.

Tepponen will spend the autumn season mainly in Austria, but Minna from Canth the world premiere of the opera will be transported to the old hometown of Kuopio for a while in the autumn.

Although not Tepponen had imagined himself on the stage of the Metropolitan, saying the renowned house is definitely one of the venues almost every singer dreams of.

“Big houses in Europe and the United States are dreams for everyone.”

“There are a lot of work and disappointments along the way and whatever, but also a lot of luck and some kind of guidance – if you believe it. I look forward to what happens next. ”

Running on a budget of hundreds of millions of dollars, the Metropolitan was more hierarchical than any of Tepponen’s previous jobs. Had he himself been allowed to choose which role to play on the stage of the big house, the choice might have been just that Yevgeny Onegin Tatjana, whom Tepponen says she loves above all else.

“I like roles where you can do a decent arc in role character development. Tchaikovsky’s music and the kind of arch Tatiana makes is pretty perfect. I think it will be one of the roles in my life. ”