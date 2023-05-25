Music | Finnish singers tell why Tina Turner was so superior

Tina Turner was a role model for many Finnish musicians.

For many Just passed away for Finnish female rock musicians Tina Turner was a role model. For example, a long-time pop singer Virve Rosti64, says that he has followed this since he was young.

“If I’ve been a fan of someone, it’s him,” says Rosti. “I remember I had a poster from when he made a comeback in the early 1980s. In it, she was photographed from behind, in a miniskirt, and the picture read: Guess who’s back.”

According to Rost, Turner strongly influenced all rock music performed by women. On the other hand, he was attracted by the fact that he was so ordinary, always himself:

“Turner really wasn’t bling-bling like many contemporary artists. He had roots in the ground, and the life he lived and the pain he experienced were visible.”

Rosti says that he saw the superstar at a concert in Helsinki, and he has also performed his hits.

“They have been in the software at least Proud Mary, River Deep, Mountain High and The Best.”

Rock singer Marjo Leinonen57, compares Turner to a force of nature: “His voice was extraordinary, it shook all the layers of the earth!”

“When the lion-maned figure and the tragic life story as a woman were combined with the voice, the result was undoubtedly the queen of rock ‘n’ roll”, characterizes Leinonen.

The soloist of the band The Balls is also known for his strong singing style. He thinks that Turner has worked a lot to develop as a singer, but behind the charisma there was also “Tina power”.

“There was nothing holding him back on stage. You heard that.”

Leinonen says that he first got to know Turner’s 1980s solo production, only then Phil Spector’s to produce River Deep, Mountain High -hit (1966), which Tina performed together Ike Turner’s with.

“I’ve sung that myself, too Nutbush City Limits song.”

“ “The life lived and the pain experienced were visible.”

Vocalist Laura Voutilainen48, Turner represented “some inconceivable power”.

For him, Turner has been “so deep in his own identity” and “deep in his veins” that he says he burst into tears when he heard the news.

Turner was on the surface just during Voutilainen’s promotional days. Things experienced at that age often affect a person’s life even years later. Voutilainen feels that at that time his relationship with Turner was about “something bigger than being a fan”.

“I have absorbed so much animal strength from him. She always exuded an unstoppable feminine power, which is actually not only feminine but some kind of androgynous power, undefined, exceptional.”

According to Voutilainen, who combined pop, rock and soul in his style, Turner’s music had sexuality. He describes it as “rolling”, but still something that didn’t come on too much.

“It was not a subordinate, but an equal and lofty power, the kind that has followed later, for example Beyonce.”

“ “I have never experienced anything like it.”

Laura Voutilainen considers it important that Turner broke, for example, the usual male-female arrangements. His life story and music radiated everything he represented, says Voutilainen.

“He came from difficult circumstances, and the relationship was difficult, but he rose from it and turned it all into his own strength and victory.”

The stadium concert of Turner’s Golden Eye tour in Helsinki in the late 1990s made an indelible impression on Voutilainen.

“That energy came all the way to the back of the stadium. I was really inspired by it for a long time. I’ve seen a lot of stadium gigs since then, but I haven’t experienced anything like it.”

Rock singer Marija “Muska” Babitz70, describes Turner as his “absolute number one favorite”.

Muska performed Turner’s songs at his concerts already in the 1970s. The gig program included, for example I Idolize You – song Hector’s Finnish version I idolized you.

Even today, for example, Turner’s song River Deep, Mountain High belongs to the standard program of Muska’s concerts.

Muska and her husband Hannu Salakakka was a concert agency during the 1970s and 1980s, which brought numerous artists to Finland. They were supposed to bring Tina Turner to Finland long before the time of her mega hits. However, according to Muska, no one remembers where the intentions fell.

One of Turner’s gigs in Finland has also been memorable for Muska.

“Unbelievable package”, he describes Turner.

“All I can say is that it was a great experience. Unbelievably so [keikasta] did his energy and singing voice, which is indescribable.”

Kaija Koo performed at Ruisrock in the summer of 2022.

Vocalist Kaija Koo says that he learned an attitude from his role model Tina Turner, which influenced his entire music career.

Twenty In 1982, Kaija Kokkola saw Turner at a concert at Helsinki’s Kulttuuritalo. The concert influenced the rest of his life, his music career and his performances.

“It was a lesson for me. The Kultuurtalo was half-finished at that time, his career was a bit down at that time. He performed as if possessed and was incredible”, Kaija Koo recalled to HS right after news of Turner’s death became public late Wednesday night.

At the concert at the Culture House Kaija Koo was particularly impressed by Turner’s attitude. The American artist did not consider Helsinki of the 1980s as a secondary concert destination, but respected the audience.

“He could have been arrogant. His attitude was spot on. He was there for us.”

Kaija Koo says that she sat in the front row at the concert and saw everything that Turner did up close. It also affected his own attitude: to always perform as if it were the last day.

“Every gig is the last gig. Anywhere, any occasion. You always have to give your all.”

The next time Turner performed on bigger stages in Finland – Kaija Koo later went to his concert at the Olympic Stadium – but the Kulttuuritalo concert remained forever in Kaija Koo’s mind in a special way.

Mightily The song of my life – program Kaija Koo chose Turner’s 1993 hit as her favorite song I Don’t Wanna Fight. However, he says that he likes many of Turner’s other songs and his extraordinary sound.

“There is no other,” says Kaija Koo.

“There was something masculine about him. Universal energy, which is neither male nor female, but full energy.”

Kaija Koo says that she respects Turner a lot and considers him one of the few artists she would have liked to meet in her lifetime.