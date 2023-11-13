Music | Finnish producers received Grammy nominations for afrobeats music

MD$ and Ruuben were once again recognized for their collaboration with Burna Boy.

Two Finnish producer has received Grammy nominations in the field of Afrobeats music.

Artist name MD$ using Santeri Kauppinen and Reubenknown as Robert Laukkanen are nominated for two awards For Burna Boy of the music he produces.

Burna Boy, who also performed in Finland, is one of the most popular artists of the African-origin Afrobeats genre. He is nominated for a total of four awards at next year’s Grammy gala.

MD$ and Ruuben are nominated in the Best Global Music Album category for Burna Boy’s album I Told Them… and in the Best African Music Performance category for the song City Boys.

The duo received Grammy nominations last year too from his collaboration with Burna Boy. Kauppinen has now accumulated a total of five Grammy nominations during his career. He received his first nomination in 2017 as a rapper 6lackin from the album Free 6lack in the category Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Kauppinen has also produced music for Finnish artists such as JVG, Ghetto mass, Mikael Gabriel and Cledos. Kauppinen is the creative director of Epic Records Finland.

Finnish musicians were also considered in the Grammy Award nominations for classical and choral music.

The Grammy gala will be held for the 66th time on February 4 in Los Angeles.