Music Finnish music legend Risto Hemmi ends as CEO of Finnvox Studios – He highlights these three recordings from his 42-year career

The main owner Linda Laxell will become the CEO, but Risto Hemmi will continue as a minority shareholder and in studio work and development projects.

Finnish a legend of popular music Risto Hemmi resigns as CEO of Finnvox Studios.

“It is planned to break away from the CEO’s day routines, but studio work and development projects will continue. I am also a 20 per cent share of minority owner of the studios, “says Hemmi summer that meets the 65 years.

“The thing has grown and we now have twelve studios I designed in the same house. I am seven years also taught at the Sibelius Academy of Music Technology Master’s students, and even that work continues. Similarly, recording, mixing and, for example, a movie sound development side. “

New Finnvox’s main owner and chairman of the board will become the CEO Linda Laxell. The producer becomes the studio manager Aki Sihvonen. Masters Mika Jussila and Pauli Saastamoinen remain, as Hemmi, minority shareholders.

“I would not be 23 years of age when I came to work thinking that I’m still here 42 years later,” says Hemmi.

The first jobs of his career at Finnvox were with the Se band Bad sleep disc recordings. The first blockbuster success was Pelle Miljoona Oy The highway is hot (1980). He became CEO in 1993.

In Founded in 1965, Finnvox has recorded, mixed and mastered a great deal of percussion classics to Wigwam and international successes from the HIM band to Nightwish.

But what are the three most memorable works that have hit Hem?

“If only three have to be chosen, then Judge Nurmion The red planet (1982), J. Karjalainen Wild lupins (1994) and Ville Valo & Agents (2019). ”