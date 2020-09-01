Music Finland’s next Eurovision representative will be elected in Tampere in February, songs can be sent until next week

The new music contest opened on Tuesday, and contest songs can be submitted until Monday.

Finland a representative for next year’s Eurovision will be re-elected by open competition. The search for the new music competition opened on Tuesday, and competition songs can be submitted until Monday.

Competitors are selected by an expert panel of music professionals. The competition pieces will be unveiled in January, and the winner will be chosen in Tampere on February 20.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in May 2021.

This year’s Eurovision was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic. The Netherlands was granted the right to organize the 2020 competition by a representative of the country Duncan Laurencen won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

Elected as Finland’s representative for this year’s visas Aksel Kankaanranta lost its seat, as Eurovision rules stipulate that competition entries may not be published until 1 September.