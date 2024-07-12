Music | Finland’s most expensive record made Nightwish the biggest band in the country – The creators reveal how it was born and almost destroyed

20 years ago, Nightwish released the album Once, which was the most expensive album in Finland up to that time. It brought the band enormous success and made it one of Finland’s most important musical exports. Now the band members tell what makes the album so special.

In January in the morning in 2004 the recording artist of Nightwish Tero Kinnunen woke up to a call from the fire department.

The night before Nightwish’s founder, leader, songwriter and keyboard player Tuomas Holopainen had sat with Kinnusen in the studio of the Monttu club in Kitee, working on the band’s next record.