The Filarmonica della Scala in Milan, under the direction of maestro Riccardo Chailly, enchanted the audience of the Berlin Philharmonie during the Musikfest. The event, included in the rich calendar of initiatives in view of Italy’s participation as ‘guest of honor’ at the upcoming Frankfurt Book Fair, celebrated the excellence of Italian music and the innovative spirit of twentieth-century composers. The concert program, curated to underline the dialogue between tradition and avant-garde, included masterpieces by Luciano Berio, with the intense “Quatre dédicaces”, the complex and futuristic “Dis-Kontur” by Wolfgang Rihm and the majestic “Daphnis et Chloé” by Maurice Ravel. These works, selected for their ability to unite past and future, demonstrated the timeless charm of classical music and paid homage to the creative genius of composers.

With the aim of celebrating the richness and diversity of Italian culture, the Extraordinary Commissioner for the Government, Mauro Mazza, underlined how “the Italian participation in Frankfurt represents a unique opportunity to intertwine the threads of literature with those of music. The choice to pay homage to masters such as Berio, Rihm and Ravel testifies to our commitment to valorizing tradition and innovation in the arts. This visionary spirit, which characterizes their works, perfectly reflects the motto ‘Roots in the future’ that guides our presence at the Frankfurter Buchmesse. It is a way to highlight how Italian culture, while aware of the greatness of its roots, is constantly projected towards the future. And music, with its ability to excite and unite, plays a fundamental role in this project”.

The Verona Arena Orchestra, Ambrogio Sparagna, and the popular dance troupe of the Parco della Musica are expected in Frankfurt

The concert of the Filarmonica della Scala in Berlin represents a fundamental piece in the broader project of promoting music as an integral part of Italian culture celebrated at the next edition of the Buchmesse. A path, parallel to the literary and editorial one of ‘Destinazione Frankfurt’, inaugurated last June 12 in Dortmund with the concert ‘Italian Passions, from Rossini to Puccini’ by the Nuova Orchestra Scarlatti of Naples conducted by maestro Beatrice Venezi and which will culminate with the four concerts organized on the occasion of the Fair in Frankfurt. The programme includes the Arena di Verona Orchestra’s tribute to Giacomo Puccini (15 October, Alte Oper), ‘Taranta d’amore e balli italiani’ with Maestro Ambrogio Sparagna, the Orchestra Popolare Italiana and the Corpo di Balleto Popolare dell’Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome (16 October, Alte Oper), Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’ directed by Hendrik Müller and conducted by Giuseppe Mentuccia (18 October, Teatro Oper Untermainanlage), the final concert of ‘Il Volo’ (19 October, Festhalle).

Numerous Italian institutions are collaborating on Italy’s participation as Guest of Honor at the 76th edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair, including the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Italian Embassy in Berlin, the Italian Publishers Association, the Ice Agency and the Center for Books and Reading.