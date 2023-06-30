Music | Fall Out Boy made an embarrassingly bad version of the classic hit: “Thirty years of random shit”

Billy Joel’s original We Didn’t Start the Fire is one of the artist’s most famous songs. Fall Out Boy’s version is considered an embarrassing pun.

Covers are rarely as poorly received as pop punk band Fall Out Boy’s version on Wednesday Billy Joel’s (b. 1949) We Didn’t Start the Fire – from the hit.

Among other things, the reactions caused by Fall Out Boy’s cover version have been taken The Los Angeles Times, The Independent and Polygon.

Billy Joel’s the original song, released in 1989, is one of the artist’s best-known songs. It has more than 400 million listens on Spotify alone.

The song’s lyrics quickly list historical events and cultural phenomena familiar to large age groups, starting with Joel’s own year of birth and ending with the end of the 1980s.

“So much has happened in the last 34 years that we thought a little update was in order”, was told on Wednesday on Fall Out Boy’s official Twitter account.

New the version’s historical and cultural references take place in the period 1989–2023. The references are not in chronological order, as in Joel’s lyrics.

Fall Out Boy’s reference lashes are, for example, like this:

“Cambridge Analytica, Kim Jong Un, Robert Downey Jr.Iron Man.”

Whereas in Joel’s song it is said with the choice of words “blown away” John F. Kennedy of assassination, in Fall Out Boy the reference has been changed to the former prime minister of Japan To Shinzo Abe.

Fall Out Boy performed in April in Kansas City, Missouri.

Many commenters have been barking at updated lyrics. They have been said to be an embarrassing jumble of words that do not contain any interesting observations from previous decades.

“This is just random nonsense from thirty years ago”, annoying Reporter who admits to being a Fall Out Boy fan Richard Newby.

It has also been considered tasteless of George Floyd rhyming Metroid-with the video game, as well as the ending referring to the terrorist attacks in New York in 2001: “World Trade, second plane, what else do I have to say?”

Although We Didn’t Start the Fire was a hit, it has always had its haters. Over the years, the song has been parodied countless times.

Entertainment Weekly entertainment publication pointed out in 2014 that many listeners associate We Didn’t Start the Fire mostly for history lessons. Blender music magazine, on the other hand your name making it the 41st worst song of all time.

Joel himself is barked popular creation by saying that it sounds like a “dentist’s drill” and “the hum of a mosquito.”

