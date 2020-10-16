Music F raps on a woman’s sexual desire and other topics “that’s not very ok to talk about” – HS seems to be interested in a rap newcomer gig on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Fanni Sjöholm’s or F’s latest album was released in the spring at the worst time. Now the record release gig is finally coming true. HS will show the gig live from Korjaamo on Saturday, October 17 at 8 p.m.

F as Fanni and the feminist. At least.

Rapper F i.e. Fanni Sjöholm, 28, one often hears conjectures about the meaning behind his short artist name.

“I have given the people see the name as how they want to see. I have all the correct interpretations “, Sjöholm says on the phone from his home in Kallio in Helsinki.